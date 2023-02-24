Open in App
Sterling Heights, MI
See more from this location?
Insider

8 people indicted on conspiracy charges and accused of blocking a Michigan reproductive clinic to 'oppress and intimidate patients and employees'

By Taiyler Simone Mitchell,

6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1avam5_0kxtkJgk00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=09bKES_0kxtkJgk00
Pro choice supporters gather outside the Michigan State Capitol during a "Restore Roe" rally in Lansing, on September 7, 2022.

JEFF KOWALSKY/AFP via Getty Images; Insider

  • Eight people are accused of blocking the entrance to a reproductive health care clinic.
  • They now face charges of engaging in a civil rights conspiracy and violating the FACE Act.
  • "You can arrest us, you can do whatever you want, but I will be back," one individual said.

Eight people have been formally charged after authorities accused them of forming a "blockade" at a family planning center in Michigan, the Department of Justice announced in a Wednesday press release.

In August 2020, the individuals — Calvin Zastrow, Chester Gallagher, Heather Idoni, Caroline Davis, Joel Curry, Justin Phillips, Eva Edl, and Eva Zastrow — blocked an entrance to Northland Family Planning Clinic in Sterling Heights, Michigan, where abortion is legal , the indictment alleges.

Gallagher had also posted online about the blockade ahead of time and Curry live-streamed as it happened.

"We're in Sterling Heights, outside of the murder mill, to save children. Sitting next to brothers and sisters. Block the door," Curry said in the live stream, per the indictment.

The individuals are facing charges of engaging in a civil rights conspiracy and violating the Freedom of Access to Clinic Entrances (FACE) Act. The 1994 statute protects patients of clinics, the clinic workers, and the clinics themselves by making it a federal offense to obstruct clinic access and threaten or commit violence against workers and patients.

"The indictment also alleges that all eight defendants violated the FACE Act by using physical obstruction to intimidate and interfere with the Sterling Heights clinic's employees and patients, because the clinic's employees were providing, and the patients were seeking, reproductive health services," the press release reads.

Two of the eight individuals, Idoni and Edl, also face another charge of violating the FACE Act in a separate blockade incident that occurred in April 2021 in Saginaw, Michigan, according to the DOJ.

"You can arrest us, you can do whatever you want, but I will be back, wherever there is a clinic open," Edl told officers when they warned of the possibility of arrest, according to the indictment.

Northland Family Planning Clinic, the Department of Justice, and the Assistant United States Attorney involved in the case did not immediately respond to Insider's request for comment.

Read the original article on Insider
Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Michigan State newsLocal Michigan State
Thai woman accused in deadly hit-and-run in Michigan extradited back to U.S.
Oakland Charter Township, MI5 days ago
Indiana landfill to house waste shipments from toxic Ohio train derailment
Grafton, OH2 days ago
Biden EPA issues slow-down on removal of toxic waste from Ohio train derailment
East Palestine, OH3 days ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
A Mississippi mom who'd rarely left the US pulled her kids out of school for the trip of a lifetime. Here's what she learned visiting shopping malls around the world.
Mchenry, MS22 hours ago
Michigan stops shipment of East Palestine contaminated soil to the state after pushback
East Palestine, OH4 days ago
23-year-old Clinton Twp woman shot in shoulder while driving on I-94 in Detroit
Detroit, MI2 days ago
'Less danger to the public': MSP chopper takes over stolen Volvo pursuit in Detroit & leads to suspect arrests [VIDEO]
Detroit, MI4 days ago
Indiana State trooper rear-ended by drunk driver
Fort Wayne, IN3 days ago
Illinois police warn people to be vigilant on ‘National Day of Hate’
Chicago, IL6 days ago
Detroit police searching for armed suspect that fired shots at officers
Detroit, MI4 days ago
Texas and Michigan getting toxic waste and contaminated soil from East Palestine
East Palestine, OH6 days ago
Woman with schizophrenia missing after leaving Detroit home last week
Detroit, MI2 days ago
Another Train Derailment in Ohio Raises Safety Concerns
Delphos, OH7 days ago
More freezing rain coats West Michigan in ice
Greenville, MI4 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy