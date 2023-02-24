Open in App
Youngstown, OH
See more from this location?
News 5 Cleveland WEWS

Youngstown lab testing for vinyl chloride seeing high demand from East Palestine

By Tara Morgan,

6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0UkpUs_0kxtkIo100

Demand is high right now to get the water tested in and around East Palestine. News 5 Investigators got into one lab in Youngstown that is testing for vinyl chloride.

Cardinal Environmental Labs has run roughly 10 years' worth of samples in just the last two weeks.

Humans and machines are working to answer a question on many minds, is the water safe?

“We’re at about 200 [tests] right now just from East Palestine,” said Cardinal Environmental Labs owner John Pflugh.

Pflugh is the only person at the lab certified by the Ohio EPA to run a volatile analysis.

One chemical he is testing for is vinyl chloride.

“It’s toxic carcinogenic on and on the maximum contaminant level for drinking water is only 2ppb,” Pflugh said.

But that’s not the only concern.

“The vinyl chloride and a lot of people have also requested benzene. There's a particular concern that’s come up later in terms of oil that may have escaped,” Pflugh said.

But the private labs can only do so much. Drinking water tests aren’t regulated for four of the other chemicals that leaked from the train.

The good news is hazardous chemicals they are testing for haven’t shown up.

“Testing started I think the Monday after the incident. No, we have not reported any of the compounds we are looking for,” Pflugh said.

Vials for testing are from all over Columbiana County, including East Palestine, and Negley, which is located south of East Palestine.

Laurie Marks lives in Negley Township, which consists of just under 300 people, and is three miles from the derailment site.

“We see all the help pouring into the neighboring town of course Palestine, Darlington, Enon Valley even. Here in Negley we are kind of being passed over and forgot, we feel forgotten,” Marks said.

Marks says her doctor is treating her for chemical inhalation and spent nearly $400 out of pocket to test her well water.

“We know this open water feeds directly into the wells and into Bull creek,” Marks said.

Kayla Miller is Marks’ neighbor up Bull creek where Leslie Run filters in.

“My biggest thing is they tell you one thing everything’s safe everything’s fine but we’re seeing another thing,” Miller said.

Miller has a farm where she ways two chickens and three rabbits died 48 hours after the derailment.

She won’t let her kids touch the creek this year.

“Are you drinking the water? No absolutely not,” Miller said. “I honestly don’t think I’m going to have an issue right now but it’s a precaution it’s going to take time for these chemicals to seep into my well. My well is 135 feet down,” Miller said.

Both Miller and Marks plan to test their water months, maybe years out.

“If it migrated into the soil it will continue to migrate in the soil if it’s in the soil will it get to the groundwater table, it’s entirely possible,” Pflugh said.

Pflugh says there’s no timetable for long-term testing.

“At the very least we want to establish a baseline and have a clean test now so down the road if any of this did get into the soil did migrate from the site we have this clean baseline sample to fall back on,” Pflugh said.

Cardinal Labs is charging $100 for the testing, down from its normal price.

They want to provide some piece of mind if they can.

CLICK HERE to read more of News 5's extensive coverage of the East Palestine train derailment.

Watch live and local news any time:

Good Morning Cleveland at 5

Download the News 5 Cleveland app now for more stories from us, plus alerts on major news, the latest weather forecast, traffic information and much more. Download now on your Apple device here , and your Android device here.

You can also catch News 5 Cleveland on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, YouTube TV, DIRECTV NOW, Hulu Live and more. We're also on Amazon Alexa devices. Learn more about our streaming options here.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local East Palestine, OH newsLocal East Palestine, OH
Grafton incineration company agrees to take waste from East Palestine cleanup
Grafton, OH2 days ago
East Palestine residents share concerns about ongoing testing after derailment
East Palestine, OH9 hours ago
EPA highlights 'ongoing response efforts' during visit to East Palestine
East Palestine, OH1 day ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
DeWine injures foot in East Palestine
East Palestine, OH2 days ago
PPP-type program and other resources proposed to help East Palestine
East Palestine, OH1 day ago
FirstEnergy says this popular gift to blame for recent outages
Austintown, OH2 days ago
Wastewater from train derailment set to be disposed of at 2 Ohio sites, including 1 less that 20 miles from East Palestine
East Palestine, OH2 days ago
Union reveals new safety concerns at East Palestine train derailment site
East Palestine, OH50 minutes ago
Massillon focuses on preserving downtown buildings after 4 others are demolished
Massillon, OH13 hours ago
Meals on Wheels driver hands out free address plaques to seniors in Lake Co.
Willoughby, OH19 hours ago
WKBN says goodbye to anchor Chelsea Spears
Youngstown, OH2 days ago
Families prepare for end of extra pandemic SNAP payments
Cleveland, OH1 day ago
Independent expert testing water and soil in East Palestine
East Palestine, OH5 days ago
Person dead from overdose in Belmont County
Bellaire, OH23 hours ago
Resolution calls on Cleveland to sue Kia, Hyundai over surging thefts
Cleveland, OH2 days ago
WATCH: FEMA, other agencies provide update on East Palestine Monday
East Palestine, OH2 days ago
WATCH LIVE: Activist Erin Brockovich attending town hall in East Palestine
East Palestine, OH5 days ago
Hazmat Team Called To Clean Spill At Zelienople Business
Zelienople, PA1 day ago
Extra benefits to help people buy food during pandemic coming to an end
Akron, OH2 days ago
EPA orders Norfolk Southern to pause disposal of contaminated waste
East Palestine, OH4 days ago
Barberton food pantry seeking help with remodel, expanding resource services
Barberton, OH2 days ago
Business owner sues T-Mobile, Geneva Twp., says utility lines encroach on land
Geneva, OH1 day ago
Warren man charged with trafficking in fentanyl
Warren, OH18 hours ago
Officer peacefully resolves call to man waving gun in Richmond Hts.
Richmond Heights, OH2 days ago
Cause of foundry explosion not believed to be criminal, investigators say
Bedford, OH2 days ago
Wrong way driver closed interstate in Youngstown
Youngstown, OH3 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy