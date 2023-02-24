Sisters serve up coffee, company and books in Shelbyville

SHELBYVILLE — Three Sisters Books & Gifts opened in 2002.

When the owners of the coffee shop next door decided not to renew their lease in 2008, co-owner Barbara Rogers says it was an opportunity for a new chapter.

“We decided to take it over because we’re so connected,” Rogers aid. “We’ve been serving coffee since then.”

The Bookmark Coffee & Company serves a variety of beverages including one of its most popular drinks, the caramel latte.

Rogers’ favorite though, is a little more simple.

“Black coffee,” Rogers said with a smile on her face. “Which we serve a lot of as well.”

But the impact of Three Sisters and The Bookmark in Shelby County doesn’t stop there.

“We, along with the library, started an all community reads program,” Rogers said.

The Shelby County Reads program is celebrating its 20th year of promoting reading and literacy throughout Shelby County.

So whether you’re looking for a cup of coffee or to crack open a good book, Shelbyville offers a one-stop destination with the best of both worlds.