Open in App
Shelbyville, IN
See more from this location?
WRTV

Sisters serve up coffee, company and books in Shelbyville

By Michael Hartz,

6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1wORDu_0kxtk00C00

SHELBYVILLE — Three Sisters Books & Gifts opened in 2002.

When the owners of the coffee shop next door decided not to renew their lease in 2008, co-owner Barbara Rogers says it was an opportunity for a new chapter.

“We decided to take it over because we’re so connected,” Rogers aid. “We’ve been serving coffee since then.”

The Bookmark Coffee & Company serves a variety of beverages including one of its most popular drinks, the caramel latte.

Rogers’ favorite though, is a little more simple.

“Black coffee,” Rogers said with a smile on her face. “Which we serve a lot of as well.”

But the impact of Three Sisters and The Bookmark in Shelby County doesn’t stop there.

“We, along with the library, started an all community reads program,” Rogers said.

The Shelby County Reads program is celebrating its 20th year of promoting reading and literacy throughout Shelby County.

So whether you’re looking for a cup of coffee or to crack open a good book, Shelbyville offers a one-stop destination with the best of both worlds.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Shelbyville, IN newsLocal Shelbyville, IN
Scams threatening arrest reported by ISP and Shelbyville resident
Shelbyville, IN22 hours ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Jackrabbit Coffee: Helping perk up Anderson one cup at a time
Anderson, IN12 hours ago
Thin Mint Thursday: Versiti and Girl Scouts partner to encourage donors
Indianapolis, IN2 days ago
Public Invited to Benefit for Local Man Battling Cancer
Friendship, IN1 day ago
Hunt For Ghosts On A Guided Night-Time Tour Of Anderson, Indiana
Anderson, IN1 day ago
This Is The Most Expensive Restaurant In Indiana
Indianapolis, IN1 day ago
School system to deploy mobile service with clothing, books, more for families
Greenwood, IN2 days ago
This is Apparently the Best ‘Cheap’ Restaurant in Indiana
Indianapolis, IN1 day ago
Blue Mind Coffee opens first store in Indy with focus on community
Indianapolis, IN4 days ago
Here’s when Lou Malnati’s will open its new Avon location
Avon, IN1 day ago
Irvington neighbors concerned over series of vandalisms targeting homes
Indianapolis, IN1 day ago
Indy firefighter forges lasting legacy in central Indiana
Indianapolis, IN1 day ago
Indy restaurant makes Yelp's Black-owned businesses to watch list
Indianapolis, IN4 days ago
Mouse droppings, more health code violations found at Ben Davis HS cafeteria
Indianapolis, IN1 day ago
Local jewelry store gives away "Say Gay" stickers in protest of HB 1608 passing
Zionsville, IN2 days ago
Obituary: Donna J. (Gehring) Blackburn
Bedford, IN3 days ago
Central Indiana communities already preparing for the 2024 total solar eclipse
Indianapolis, IN2 days ago
Visit Indiana's Gravity Hill to Experience a Strange Phenomenon
Mooresville, IN4 days ago
Indy DPW taking advantage of warmer weather to start strip-patching
Indianapolis, IN13 hours ago
1988: Be kind, please rewind (and don’t cheat)
Indianapolis, IN7 days ago
BREAKING Armed Suspect is Located on IU Bloomington Campus
Bloomington, IN2 days ago
New public restroom station opens in downtown Indy
Indianapolis, IN5 days ago
Baby born in August 2022 heading home from Peyton Manning Children’s Hospital
Indianapolis, IN1 day ago
IMPD asks public help in identifying vandalism suspect
Indianapolis, IN1 day ago
Bloomington trooper promoted to crime scene investigator
Bloomington, IN3 days ago
'She's in bad shape' 130-year-old barn McCordsville barn damaged during storms
Mccordsville, IN1 day ago
Bedford man Found Dead in Lawrence County on Friday
Bedford, IN23 hours ago
Obituary: Jamey Lee (Crane) Allen
Bedford, IN4 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy