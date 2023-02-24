Open in App
Huntington, WV
See more from this location?
WOWK 13 News

Another record day of heat in February

By Spencer Adkins,

6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3QN6dl_0kxtjAmQ00

(WOWK) — For the second day in a row temperatures jumped up above record highs for February, but that trend will change by Friday.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1o9qPg_0kxtjAmQ00
Highs since midnight for Thursday July 23, 2023

Just the day before on Wednesday, Huntington hit 79 and Charleston hit 78 which broke the old records for high temperatures.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3yvgbf_0kxtjAmQ00
Wednesday record high temperatures

On Thursday, Huntington hit 78 and Parkersburg hit 74, which broke the old records of 76 and 71 respectively.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=23rutq_0kxtjAmQ00
Thursday record high temperatures

The cold front is expected to drop temperatures back much closer to normal or a few degrees above but certainly not anywhere near record highs as we move into the weekend.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4bzveZ_0kxtjAmQ00
Forecast highs for the Charleston-Huntington area the next few days

So if anybody tells you, they’ve never felt this warm for these days in February, they are right. For the past two days, we’ve experienced the warmest February 22nd and 23rd period anybody has since records have been kept.

Keep up-to-date with the ever-changing weather by downloading and using the StormTrack13 Weather app. It’s free and you can get it by clicking on the link directly below.

When SEVERE WEATHER strikes, seconds matter. Download the StormTracker 13 App Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WOWK 13 News.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Huntington, WV newsLocal Huntington, WV
Road closed in Huntington, West Virginia after head-on crash
Huntington, WV21 hours ago
Thundering Herd Round Robin schedule
Huntington, WV16 hours ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
2023 Charleston Sternwheel Regatta headliners announced in West Virginia
Charleston, WV16 hours ago
Chick-fil-A in South Charleston, West Virginia, to open in late March 2023
South Charleston, WV17 hours ago
Sissonville wins region, is headed to state
Sissonville, WV8 hours ago
Motorhome fire in Charleston, West Virginia
Charleston, WV3 days ago
Spirit Airlines ending service to Charleston, WV
Charleston, WV2 hours ago
Fans react to TBT moving from Charleston to Wheeling, West Virginia
Wheeling, WV1 day ago
TBT won’t be held in Charleston this year
Charleston, WV1 day ago
I-64W reopened after 2-vehicle crash near Institute, West Virginia
Institute, WV21 hours ago
PHOTOS: 124-year-old house up for sale in Charleston, West Virginia
Charleston, WV2 days ago
Yeager Airport in Charleston, West Virginia, to receive $1M for terminal, roof upgrades
Charleston, WV1 day ago
Cabell Midland beats St. Albans in a close one
Ona, WV8 hours ago
Nitro heads to sectional final after beating Winfield
Nitro, WV1 day ago
Community mourns drug recovery counselor murdered in Charleston, West Virginia
Charleston, WV1 day ago
Charleston man convicted of drug trafficking in Gallia County, West Virginia
Charleston, WV20 hours ago
Early morning trailer fire in Sissonville, West Virginia
Sissonville, WV4 days ago
Ashland, Kentucky, Fire Chief retires after 32 years of service
Ashland, KY1 day ago
Girls basketball state tournaments set
Charleston, WV8 hours ago
$409,000 to be used for affordable housing in West Virginia
Charleston, WV1 day ago
Small mobile home fire in Inez, Kentucky
Inez, KY4 days ago
City of Milton, West Virginia, to receive over $190M for floodwall project
Milton, WV2 days ago
Man wanted in Kanawha County, West Virginia for pulling a gun on Alum Creek woman
Alum Creek, WV18 hours ago
Woman dies in head-on crash in Boone County, West Virginia
Charleston, WV4 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy