Another record day of heat in February

(WOWK) — For the second day in a row temperatures jumped up above record highs for February, but that trend will change by Friday.

Highs since midnight for Thursday July 23, 2023

Just the day before on Wednesday, Huntington hit 79 and Charleston hit 78 which broke the old records for high temperatures.

Wednesday record high temperatures

On Thursday, Huntington hit 78 and Parkersburg hit 74, which broke the old records of 76 and 71 respectively.

Thursday record high temperatures

The cold front is expected to drop temperatures back much closer to normal or a few degrees above but certainly not anywhere near record highs as we move into the weekend.

Forecast highs for the Charleston-Huntington area the next few days

So if anybody tells you, they’ve never felt this warm for these days in February, they are right. For the past two days, we’ve experienced the warmest February 22nd and 23rd period anybody has since records have been kept.

Keep up-to-date with the ever-changing weather by downloading and using the StormTrack13 Weather app. It’s free and you can get it by clicking on the link directly below.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WOWK 13 News.