SEPTA spending $714 million for fleet of new trolleys, coming your way in 2027

PHILADELPHIA (KYW Newsradio) -- SEPTA is buying new trolley cars to replace its 40-year-old fleet, but riders won’t see them for several years.

The SEPTA board on Thursday authorized spending $714 million for 130 new low-floor ADA-compliant trolley cars, with an option to buy 30 more.

SEPTA is planning a $1.8 billion trolley modernization project that will include new platforms and stations.

Alstom Transportation is expected to begin delivering the new, longer cars in the spring of 2027.

The SEPTA board also approved a $125 million contract to engineering firm HNTB Corporation, to draw up a final design for the King of Prussia rail project.