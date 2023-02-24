Secondhand baby items, what's safe to buy?

I’m about to be a first-time mom, and one of the things I’ve noticed is just how quickly baby items add up.

We wanted to know what some things you should buy and what you should stay away from.

We took those questions to the experts.

“Anything that has to do with the safety of the baby and car seats is on that list,” said Dr. Elizabeth Murray, a pediatrician. “Cribs is a close second.”

Dr. Murray says cribs and car seats are two of the most important items you buy for your baby, but with so many recalls, and car seat expiration dates, it’s best to buy those items new.

“You don’t know if it’s been in an accident or how it’s been cared for, so anything to do with child safety,” she said.

Dr. Murray says anything you purchase you should make sure it’s up to speed with all current safety guidelines. Several cribs and rockers have had recalls in the past several years.

“You want to make sure it’s something that’s been well cared for and is up to safety guidelines.”

Bella Kids pop-up consignment shop in Buffalo saves parents thousands of dollars on new and gently used baby and child items. The owners of the pop up say they’re rigorous in making sure items sold have no recalls- and are safe and up to code.

“Our Bella Kids rule is 5-7 years. If it’s older than that, we don’t accept it,” said Kristi Mora, Founder of Bella Kids. “I think you have to be careful and you have to educate yourself. An educated customer is our best customer. It is safe to buy but you have to know what you’re buying.”

Some things like breast pumps, mattresses and other sanitary items should not be second handed. There are plenty of items like clothing, toys, swings and so much more available to find at consignment events like Bella Kids.

“Here it’s like a treasure hunt, and you’re going to find things from all different brands and labels,” Mora said.

Bella Kids will be hosting its next pop-up shop March 31-April 2 at 7992 Transit Road.

To check the status of a recalled product, click here .