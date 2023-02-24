Open in App
California State
The Desert Sun

COVID-19: California surpasses 100K virus-related deaths; local cases remain steady

By Ema Sasic, Palm Springs Desert Sun,

6 days ago
It's been three years since COVID-19 impacted almost every part of daily life, and, unfortunately, California has surpassed another grim milestone: There have been more than 100,000 COVID-19-related deaths since the beginning of the pandemic.

The California Department of Public Health has reported 100,187 total deaths statewide during the pandemic, as of Thursday, more than any other state in the country. Despite all the advancements that have been made in illness treatments and vaccines, the state is still averaging 22 deaths per day.

An additional 10 COVID-19-related deaths were reported in Riverside County in the week ending Thursday, bringing the total to 6,837 since the beginning of the pandemic.

In terms of local case counts, numbers are looking fairly steady. The nine Coachella Valley cities added 141 new COVID-19 cases in the week ending Thursday. That is a slight 8% increase from the previous week, when there were 130 cases reported between Feb. 9 and 16.

Here is a full breakdown of confirmed total cases and deaths by city since the start of the pandemic as of Thursday (with week-over-week changes shown in parentheses):

  • Cathedral City: 14,529 cumulative cases (+17); 158 deaths (+1)
  • Coachella: 14,565 cumulative cases (+19); 124 deaths (+0)
  • Desert Hot Springs: 8,654 cumulative cases (+5); 94 deaths (+1)
  • Indian Wells: 781 cumulative cases (+2); 10 deaths (+0)
  • Indio: 26,394 cumulative cases (+49); 298 deaths (+1)
  • La Quinta: 9,875 cumulative cases (+9); 90 deaths (+0)
  • Palm Desert: 11,934 cumulative cases (+19); 169 deaths (+0)
  • Palm Springs: 9,983 cumulative cases (+10); 173 deaths (+1)
  • Rancho Mirage: 3,588 cumulative cases (+11); 60 deaths (+0)

There were also 24 COVID-19 cases reported in unincorporated communities in the week ending Thursday:

  • Bermuda Dunes: 1,879 cumulative cases (+5); 14 deaths (+0)
  • Desert Edge: 837 cumulative cases (+6); 24 deaths (+0)
  • Desert Palms: 1,050 cumulative cases (+6); 36 deaths (+0)
  • Garnet: 1,891 cumulative cases (+1); 29 deaths (+0)
  • Mecca: 1,896 cumulative cases (+2); 24 deaths (+0)
  • North Shore: 847 cumulative cases (+0); 1 death (+0)
  • Oasis: 1,702 cumulative cases (+1); 13 deaths (+0)
  • Sky Valley: 430 cumulative cases (+0); 7 deaths (+0)
  • Thermal: 488 cumulative cases (+0); 8 deaths (+0)
  • Thousand Palms: 2,170 cumulative cases (+3); 14 deaths (+0)
  • Vista Santa Rosa: 749 cumulative cases (+0); 5 deaths (+0)

In Riverside County, there were 1,039 new COVID-19 cases reported in the week ending Thursday. That is down nearly 15% compared to the 1,217 COVID-19 cases that were reported between Feb. 9 and 16.

COVID-19-related patient numbers continued to decrease as well. As of Thursday, there were 91 patients hospitalized in the county, down by 17 from Feb. 16. That number includes 14 people in intensive care.

In Riverside County, 60.2% of residents ages 6 months and older have completed their primary vaccine series, which includes both shots of the Pfizer, both shots of the Moderna vaccines or one shot of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine. About 30.3% of the eligible population has been boosted.

Ema Sasic covers entertainment and health in the Coachella Valley. Reach her at ema.sasic@desertsun.com or on Twitter @ema_sasic.

