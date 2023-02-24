High-tech room for kids combines exercise, digital features

Vermon Reid grabbed a 9-pound ball and rushed to drop it into a small tower as lights blinked red, then repeated the process at several other towers, some about his own height and others lower.

“I had fun,” the boy said Thursday. “I felt like I put some exercise in my arm, and I was getting a little bit tired, but it was still fun… I’ll be coming back a lot.”

The Byrnedale Elementary School fifth grader was among children trying out different play stations during a ceremony to celebrate the opening of a room for interactive digital and video-based games. The site is the Boys & Girls Clubs of Toledo at Detroit Avenue and Monroe Street in central Toledo.

Young Reid, 11, said he had set the heavy-ball station’s first high score of 114. He was going to try to get back every day to set a new station record each time.

“Extra gaming increases regular physical activity, and it teaches our members that technology can promote exercise and improve relationships with their peers through friendly competition,” said Gerri Peters, Boys & Girls Clubs of Toledo director of programming.

It can also increase academic performance,” Ms. Peters said, calling the room the first “exergame” facility in the city.

The club annually serves about 5,000 Toledo children at its seven locations throughout the city, she said.

Clubs spokesman Shannon Kolkedy said that up to 20 children can use the 30-square-foot room at a time. A youngster needs to be a member of the clubs.

Toledo City Councilman Vanice Williams was on hand for the debut of the room.

“To have this beautiful room is to have the community come in and say, ‘Hey, we want to help our kids,’” said Ms. Williams, who represents council District 4. “That’s what it is.”

“We [in this neighborhood] have experienced more homicides than any other district in the city of Toledo,” she said. “To have the kids that come to this place be one less of that number is amazing.”

Other features of the room include lighted circles to hone reaction skills and hand-eye coordination and kickable foam padding to test balance. Another immerses the players into one of several fitness games. There’s also iDance and ExBike, which features pedal-to-play technology and power an Xbox console.

The exergame room was sponsored by Cleveland-Cliffs Inc., which invested more than $80,000 into it, said Patrick Bloom, the company’s vice president of government relations.