‘The Power’: Prime Video Releases Official Trailer For Sci-Fi Series Starring Toni Collette (TV News Roundup)

Amazon Prime Video has released the official trailer for its upcoming sci-fi series “ The Power .” The first three episodes will premiere March 31, with the remaining six episodes available each Friday until the finale on May 12.

Based on Naomi Alderman’s novel of the same name, the new sci-fi series follows as a group of teenage girls who have developed the power to electrocute people — and learn to monitor this newfound gift.

Toni Collette and John Leguizamo star in the series, along with Auli’i Cravalho, Toheeb Jimoh, Josh Charles, Eddie Marsan, Ria Zmitrowicz, Zrinka Cvitešić and Halle Bush. “The Power” is produced by Amazon Studios and Sister, with Raelle Tucker serving as showrunner,

See below for “The Power” trailer.

Also in today’s TV News:

DATES

Peacock’s two-part true crime docuseries “ Who Killed Robert Wone? ” will premiere March 7. The documentary tells the story of attorney Robert Wone, who was found stabbed to death at his friend’s home in 2006.

“The case of Robert Wone’s is a story that most crime fans may have never heard of, but once they do, they won’t stop talking about it,” said Stephanie Steele, SVP of unscripted current production at NBCUniversal Television and Streaming. “Through interviews with those closest to the case and friends of Robert’s who knew him well, ‘Who Killed Robert Wone?’ looks to give the Peacock audience insight into one of the most mysterious murder cases of the 2000s and explore the bizarre events of what happened on that fateful night.”

The series is directed by Jared P. Scott with executive producers Eric Wetherington, Patrick Reardon, Paul Epstein and Scott. “Who Killed Robert Wone?” is produced by Jupiter Entertainment.

Check out the trailer below.

Apple TV+’s “ The Problem With Jon Stewart ” will return with an additional six episodes on weekly basis, beginning March 3.

The continuation of Stewart’s second season will cover a variety of topics, including crime, defense policy, inflation and democracy. Stewart will resume conducting interviews featuring face time with General David Petraeus, Senator Natham Dahm (R-Okla.), Governor Gavin Newsom (D-Calif.) and foreign policy leaders. The upcoming episodes follow Stewart’s previous episodes, which covered gender, taxes, Afghanistan and the midterm elections.

Stewart hosts and executive produces the series through his Busboy Productions. Alongside Stewart, “The Problem With Jon Stewart” is executive produced by showrunner Brinda Adhikari, James Dixon, Chris McShane and Richard Plepler with Eden Productions. Kris Acimovic is head writer, and Lorrie Baranek and Reza Riazi are supervising producers.

Check out the Season 2 trailer below.

