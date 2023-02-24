Open in App
San Ramon, CA
KRON4 News

San Ramon apartment shooting suspect charged, victim was ex-girlfriend

By Alex Baker,

6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4VSFLs_0kxtdfRl00

SAN RAMON, Calif. ( KRON ) — Charges have been filed against a man arrested for shooting his ex-girlfriend in a San Ramon apartment last week, according to a news release from the San Ramon Police Department. Forest T. McCaskill, a 26-year-old Concord resident, was arrested in Anaheim on Monday after allegedly shooting his ex-girlfriend on Saturday Feb. 18.

San Ramon PD officers were dispatched to the scene at the Mill Creek Apartments located on Waterstone Place in response to reports of shots fired at around 11 p.m. last Saturday. Upon arriving, they discovered an adult woman suffering from gunshot wounds, police said.

She was transported to a hospital and is in stable condition.

An investigation was launched and patrol officers and detectives were able to identify the suspect as the victim’s ex-boyfriend, McCaskill. It was determined he was traveling to Southern California and detectives worked with multiple agencies to locate him.

He was arrested Monday by the Anaheim Police Department on a warrant obtained by San Ramon PD detective. A firearm was found in McCaskill’s vehicle during the arrest. It is currently being tested at the crime lab, police said.

McCaskill was transported and booked into the Martinez Detention Facility. Prosecution was requested from the Contra Costa District Attorney’s Office which charged McCaskill with:

  • Attempted murder
  • Assault with a deadly weapon
  • Domestic violence with enhancements of using a firearm and causing great bodily injury

Photos accompanying a tweet of the press release from San Ramon PD showed a firearm and ammunition clip and what appears to be a surveillance photo of a hooded, masked McCaskill.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

