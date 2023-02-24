Oceanside police chief announces retirement after two years in top spot

Oceanside Police Chief Fred Armijo announced Thursday he will retire April 1 after just two years in the department's top spot.

A member of the Oceanside Police Department since 1993, Armijo was appointed by former City Manager Deanna Lorson in March 2021 to succeed Chief Frank McCoy. With more than 15 years in the position, McCoy retired as the longest-serving police chief in Oceanside’s then 132-year history.

“I am very proud to have worked in the city I grew up in and am honored to have finished my career as Oceanside’s police chief," Armijo said in a news release. "Our department has so many great people doing outstanding work. We have a solid group of leaders, and I am confident they will continue to build an even better department for our community.”

An internal recruitment process has been launched to find Armijo's replacement, according to the news release from City Manager Jonathan Borrego. He thanked Armijo for his "integrity, transparency, and commitment" over many years of service.

"I strongly believe that the department is on a positive trajectory and that current leadership has worked hard to build an organizational culture that values professionalism, community service, and innovation,” Borrego said.

Some local groups including the North County chapter of the NAACP, the LGBTQ community and several churches objected to the internal recruitment process used two years ago. As a result, the process was held up for months while the city initiated a wider search and added a panel of community representatives to review finalists for the job.

Max Disposti, executive director of the North County LGBTQ Resource in Oceanside, was among community representatives who participated in the previous selection process.

"Chief Armijo was hired to continue and enhance the relationship with the most marginalized community in Oceanside," Disposti said in an email Thursday. "His personality and connections have allowed him to fulfill that role for the time being. However, we are just at the very beginning of this process and more needs to be done.

"We are hoping the next chief will continue to work in community relations, but also in more transparency and accountability toward the creation of a citizen review process for possible complaints, abuses and misconducts," he said.

"The city of Oceanside has put together an interview panel formed by the representation of the different communities in Oceanside to find the new chief," Disposti said. "However, the search will be focused inside the OPD this time, since there are apparently emerging leading forces within the (department)."

Another member of the 2021 selection panel, The Rev. Dr. Kadri Webb, pastor of the predominantly Black congregation of St. John Church in Oceanside, said at the time he was disappointed with the city manager's eventual choice. He said the most qualified candidate was an African American woman with a doctorate degree and substantive experience on many fronts.

Armijo is the city’s 19th police chief. He began his employment with the city as a lifeguard in April 1989. He transitioned to the Police Department as a recruit in November 1993 and worked his way up through the ranks.

Recruitment for the job will close March 7.

Candidates must demonstrate "a strong understanding of community relationships, knowledge of and the value of the city's diversity," the city's release states.

The city manager is seeking "someone who can build on OPD's track record while also providing a fresh look to ensure that OPD is continually improving practices and providing outstanding service to the community."

Additional information is on the city's website at www.ci.oceanside.ca.us .





This story originally appeared in San Diego Union-Tribune .