Dickinson Community Center given grant for improvements

DICKINSON, N.D. ( KXNET ) — The City of Dickinson is making improvements to its community center.

The West River Community Center is about 20 years old and executive director, Ben Rae, says the building is in need of updates.

The funds set for operating expenses at the facility will now alleviate and offset a current deficit of $344,000.

Rae says the pool needs maintenance and membership went down. Because of this, the center really needs that grant.

“The Pandemic has made things difficult on the operational side because we took quite a hit on membership during that time period. And while we continue to increase, it hasn’t gone back to the levels it was pre-Pandemic,” said Rae.

Rae says membership sales have increased by 3% this February compared to this time last year, even though the Pandemic had a negative impact on revenue.

Thanks for signing up!

Watch for us in your inbox.

Subscribe Now

Today's Top Stories

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KX NEWS.