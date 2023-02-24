Open in App
Saint Petersburg, FL
ABC Action News WFTS

Students pick up 100 lbs of trash from St. Pete's Clam Bayou

By Wendi Lane,

6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1seCf1_0kxtbVM700

On Thursday, students from Indi-ED , a non-profit school in St. Petersburg, picked up 100 pounds of trash from a local waterway.

The students found many things like wrappers, bottles and other litter surrounding the shore of St. Pete's Clam Bayou.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1FyJ7g_0kxtbVM700 WFTS

The students collected more than 100 pounds of trash in just two hours.

"A lot of the time, people don’t think about the impact they’re having on the environment when they’re just throwing their trash away," said Rowan Kaminsky, a 10-year-old student.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0oRGs3_0kxtbVM700 WFTS

They’re working with " Keep Pinellas Beautiful " with a goal of collecting 50,000 pounds of trash by Earth Day.

"The reason you should care is because when it washes out into the bay, you’re hurting your native wildlife along with possibly your own health," said Leila Wallace, a 12-year-old student.

Over the next two months, the students will clean up several local areas, including parks and streets, until the final clean-up on April 21st.

For more information on how to help support these students, click here .

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3s6Jqb_0kxtbVM700 WFTS

