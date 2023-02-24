Open in App
Lansing, MI
See more from this location?
May need paid subscription
Lansing State Journal

Police: Truck driver stopped on I-96 in Delta Twp. wanted for murder in Georgia

By Ken Palmer, Lansing State Journal,

6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3vcJeL_0kxtYugl00

DELTA TWP. − A truck driver wanted for murder in Georgia was arrested with a stolen handgun and an illegal type of pepper spray after a traffic stop on a Lansing-area freeway, police said.

A Michigan State Police motor carrier officer stopped the driver on Interstate 96 at West Saginaw Highway early Tuesday afternoon, state police said in a news release.

The driver was arrested without incident, and a search of the vehicle turned up a stolen handgun, a 17-round magazine and a 31-round magazine, officials said. The driver also had police-grade pepper spray, which is illegal in Michigan, they said.

The driver's name was not released. He was taken to the Eaton County Jail on the murder warrant and was expected to face charges of carrying a concealed weapon, possessing stolen property and possessing a dangerous weapon-CS Gas, officials said.

No details about the Georgia case were released.

Contact Ken Palmer atkpalmer@lsj.com. Follow him on Twitter @KBPalm_lsj.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Most Popular newsMost Popular
US Marshals searching for man accused of burning woman's body after Ypsilanti Township murder
Ypsilanti, MI20 hours ago
Police say I-94 freeway shooting wasn't random after woman shot in shoulder
Detroit, MI17 hours ago
Two People Stabbed Inside Meijer Store, Suspect at Large
Wyoming, MI17 hours ago
Flint homicide suspect disputes chain of custody of vehicle used in alleged shooting
Flint, MI22 hours ago
Michigan driver with restricted license pulled over after driving 156 mph
Lansing, MI2 days ago
78-year-old carjacked at Holly gas station, suspect caught in Brown City
Brown City, MI2 days ago
Do you know these two? Lansing Police needs your help
Lansing, MI17 hours ago
Two Arrested For Meth In Traffic Stop
Traverse City, MI1 day ago
Michigan State Police stop car going 156 mph on I-496
Lansing, MI3 days ago
Missing person located, Lansing police say
Lansing, MI1 day ago
Lansing Police locate missing, endangered man
Lansing, MI1 day ago
Two Arrested in Saginaw Muder Investigation, Third Suspect Sought
Saginaw, MI2 days ago
1 critically injured, 1 in custody after shooting late Monday in Flint
Flint, MI1 day ago
Family of man found dead in Grand Rapids increase reward to $5K
Grand Rapids, MI2 days ago
Two men charged with murder in man’s shooting death at Saginaw carwash
Saginaw, MI1 day ago
Rep. Gina Johnsen blames former Ingham County prosecutor for MSU shooting
East Lansing, MI2 days ago
Speed believed to be factor in fatal Michigan Avenue crash
Albion, MI2 days ago
Man bound over for Macomb County attack that killed WWJ anchor, hurt his girlfriend, their kids
Chesterfield Township, MI2 days ago
GoFundMe set up for family of Kalamazoo woman killed in weekend crash
Kalamazoo, MI2 days ago
GRPD: Death of toddler ruled a homicide
Grand Rapids, MI2 days ago
Flint man resentenced in 1992 murder case
Flint, MI1 day ago
$5K reward for tips leading to arrest in GR murder
Grand Rapids, MI3 days ago
Her dad survived 9/11 inside World Trade Center, then he coached her through the MSU mass shooting with tactical advice
East Lansing, MI21 hours ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy