Lawmaker set to file criminal complaint tied to Sen. Julie Frye-Mueller suspension

PIERRE — Sen. Tom Pischke is set to file a criminal complaint against the 27 senators who voted to suspend Rapid City Sen. Julie Frye-Mueller in late January.

Frye-Mueller was censured and later reinstated to her duties in the Senate, following allegations of workplace harassment that took place between her and a Legislative staffer. She was not returned to her committee duties.

The staffer alleged Frye-Mueller came to her on Jan. 24 for a discussion about a proposed bill, with Frye-Mueller's husband present. The staffer said after the conversation about the bill, Frye-Mueller asked about her child and the conversation turned to vaccines and breastfeeding. The staffer alleged Frye-Mueller said the staffer's baby could "get Down syndrome or autism" or even die, because of childhood vaccinations.

And when asked if the staffer was breastfeeding her baby, the staffer informed the senator she was using formula instead. Frye-Mueller then allegedly told the staffer how "(the staffer's) husband could 'suck on (the staffer's) breasts' to get milk to come in," according to the complaint.

Frye-Mueller denied the allegations in a public hearing.

In a signed victim impact statement and affidavit of senator in support of prosecution, Pischke wrote he believed Frye-Mueller's suspension was in violation of state law by "preventing a legislator from attending or voting." The violation is a class two misdemeanor.

He added because Frye-Mueller was stripped of her committee assignments and lost access to her state email as a result of the disciplinary process, those actions also possibly violated another state law by "preventing a legislative member from meeting." That is punishable as a class four felony.

"I'm asking today officially the States Attorney of Hughes County to investigate this matter," Pischke said in a press conference to reporters Thursday.

Pischke said the affidavits, which allegedly had more than 100 signed victim impact statements, had not yet been delivered to the Hughes County States Attorney Office, but that he planned to do so Friday.

Frye-Mueller said the reason the complaint hadn't been filed earlier was because of a timing delay.

"The rights of District 30 to representation are still being violated and this is not acceptable," she said. "I'm demanding that my record be cleared of all wrongdoing from this orchestrated attack and my name cleared."

President Pro Temp Lee Schoenbeck, R-Watertown, was named in the affidavit. Schoenbeck said that Frye-Mueller's behavior was "far beyond normal."

"She should be embarrassed," Schoenbeck said. "She and her bully friends need to go away and leave our workers and citizens alone."

It's unclear if the Hughes County States Attorney will open an investigation once the victim impact statements are delivered.

A 2007 South Dakota Supreme Court case was filed after allegations that then-Sen. Dan Sutton had engaged in inappropriate sexual misconduct with a senate page. Sutton had filed a case with the circuit court trying to stop the Senate from holding a disciplinary hearing into his conduct.

The Supreme Court found a circuit court could not stop the legislative disciplinary process.