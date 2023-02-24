Open in App
San Angelo, TX
KLST/KSAN

Crane Construction at Shannon Downtown

By Nathan Mayer,

6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4gM3Sd_0kxtXyFs00

SAN ANGELO, Texas — The 160-foot crane outside of Shannon hospital is part of the west expansion project that will include a 3-story parking garage, space allocated for 20 more ICU beds, and up to 90 adult-sized patient beds.

The expansion, in part is to help with growing demand as President and CEO of Shannon, Shane Plymell, says “We see transfer requests from way outside our service area because some of the bigger mid size hospitals have capacity constraints.”

The construction company that’s been contracted out for this job, HOAR, has worked with Shannon on a previous expansion. Project Manager Garrett Wheat notes the crane allows the crew to reach into tight spaces saying, “(The) crane is approximately 160 feet tall, with the jib reaches about 250 feet so it can span 360 degrees that the reason for the height is to reach over the existing structures and that being the existing hospital.”

HOAR says they are excited to be contributing to the growth of the Concho Valley as they are expanding, have recently opened an office in Abilene, and are coming to San Angelo soon.

The project is set to be finished in the fall of 2024.

