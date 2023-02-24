Open in App
Bismarck, ND
See more from this location?
KX News

Basketball: Shiloh Christian prepared for fast pace with Wilton-Wing

By Luke Gamble,

6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2BRVGw_0kxtWlLY00

Friday night the regular season wraps up for a pair of region five boys’ teams as Shiloh Christian hits the road to take on Wilton-Wing.

The two teams split last year with Shiloh defeating the Miners in the regional championship game. While the seeds are already mostly set for the regional tournament this year, there’s still bragging rights on the line.

“They’re a nice squad. Scott Wolff does a nice job with those guys,” Skyhawks’ Head Coach Brad Miller said. “They’re really quick, they’re very athletic, they’ve got a lot of shooters. I think they’re the leading scoring team in Class B in North Dakota this year so far, so we’re going to have our hands full trying to keep up with them.”

Defense is always at the forefront for the Skyhawks, and that’s no different as they try to slow down a Miners team that’s averaging more than 74 points per game. The Skyhawks hope they can build on an impressive performance against second ranked Four Winds last weekend when it comes to slowing down Wilton-Wing.

“You know they’re a fast break team,” Miller explained. “They’re going to press us probably 32 minutes, and they’re going to fast break for 32 minutes, so it’s probably going to be a track meet. They’re quicker than we are so we’re going to have to get our bigger guys to get back and help defend, so that’ll be the biggest challenge for us right there.”

“Really, just basically not letting them shoot,” senior Kyler Klein said. “Have to play a lot on the perimeter against them up tight, because if they get a shot off they’re probably going to hit it.”

You can watch the Miners and Skyhawks face off Friday night at 7 p.m. on the Dakota’s CW.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KX NEWS.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local North Dakota State newsLocal North Dakota State
EVENTS: Savanah Benz comes to The Laughing Sun
Bismarck, ND17 hours ago
KX Finance: Grants
Bismarck, ND1 day ago
Winter storm hits southern half of ND (Update)
Grand Forks, ND23 hours ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Basketball: Bismarck’s defensive approach can lead to a WDA title this weekend
Bismarck, ND8 hours ago
BSC hosts doubleheader to tip off postseason
Bismarck, ND8 hours ago
Hockey: Legacy-Bismarck enters state tournament playing their best hockey
Bismarck, ND1 day ago
Hockey: Mandan’s depth has gotten them this far; now they hope to take home their first title
Mandan, ND2 days ago
Hockey: Legacy-Bismarck caps off regular season with overtime win
Bismarck, ND4 days ago
Basketball: Mandan and St. Mary’s secure spots in the WDA tournament
Mandan, ND4 days ago
Daily Pledge of Allegiance, March 1
Bismarck, ND19 hours ago
Snow impacts North Dakota ranchers
Flasher, ND12 hours ago
Daily Pledge of Allegiance, February 27
Washburn, ND2 days ago
Local foods could lead to a healthier you
Bismarck, ND13 hours ago
Several roads, interstates closed as winter storm pushes through North Dakota
Fargo, ND1 day ago
Bismarck-Mandan region hit by fast falling, wet snow as March starts with a mess
Bismarck, ND22 hours ago
Bismarck healthcare provider wins North Dakota Mother of the Year
Bismarck, ND1 day ago
UPDATE: I-94 opens between Bismarck and Jamestown, remains closed between Jamestown and Fargo
Jamestown, ND1 day ago
Special Weather Statement: North Dakota Heavy Snow Potential
Bismarck, ND2 days ago
Be active on March 14 for the Pi Day 5K Challenge
Bismarck, ND16 hours ago
Bringing new life to the Bismarck Riverfront
Bismarck, ND11 hours ago
Temporary Bismarck road closure scheduled in April
Bismarck, ND11 hours ago
City of Mandan gives out Winter Decorating Awards
Mandan, ND3 days ago
Take A Moment And Marvel At These Mandan Marvels ( GALLERY )
Mandan, ND3 days ago
NDSU Veterinary Diagnostic Lab helping determine cause of death in animals
Bismarck, ND1 day ago
Bismarck approves modified Urban Road program
Bismarck, ND11 hours ago
Cross-county vehicle pursuit ends in Minot crash
Minot, ND4 days ago
Hundreds Of Dead Animals Found In North Dakota Building
Bismarck, ND1 day ago
Red Cross offers emergency preparedness training for kids at Bismarck library
Bismarck, ND1 day ago
City of Bismarck kicks off March campaign for Better Bismarck
Bismarck, ND2 days ago
Weekend BRB- New monthly craft fair comes to Bismarck
Bismarck, ND4 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy