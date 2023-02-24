Open in App
Las Vegas, NV
See more from this location?
KTNV 13 Action News

Valley families still waiting to turn power back on following windstorm

By Abel Garcia,

6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3wRiPP_0kxtWW3X00

Weather conditions in the valley this week have ranged from the windstorm that damaged homes to snow flurries.

We have seen fallen trees , downed power lines, and families desperate to have power turned back on.

Sharon Rogers lives near downtown Las Vegas.

She said she's been without power for almost two days and has had to throw out all of her food.

"I am highly upset because food is expensive and we have to go buy more," Rogers said. "At least $300 to $400 worth of food because I keep my refrigerator full."

NV Energy crews are still working to repair lines and put in new power poles.

In the meantime, Rogers said she's using candles and battery-powered lights and with colder temperatures, her family has been forced to use their car for heat.

"It is freezing cold inside here," Rogers said.

In East Las Vegas, crews are picking up fallen trees.

Arborists said poor Las Vegas soil doesn't help during these strong windstorms.

"It is really hard for the water to penetrate deep," Edgar Larios, president of High End Companies. "When the water doesn't penetrate down deep, the trees will not grow deeper. All the roots of the tree will stay above ground."

Larios said since Tuesday, his company has received more than 20 calls to remove fallen trees.

There are things homeowners can do or not do to help prevent trees from falling.

RELATED LINK: TIPS AND TRICKS TO SAVE YOUR TREES

Larios said pine trees are the worst trees you can plant in Las Vegas because they're evergreen trees.

He adds some trees like mesquite, palo verde, and red bush pistache are all great desert trees that provide good shade and are more suitable for our climate.

Laris said it's also important to trim your large trees and keep them thin so the wind can blow right through them.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Las Vegas, NV newsLocal Las Vegas, NV
Heavy snow, rain causes closures, delays throughout Southern Nevada
Boulder City, NV21 hours ago
Winter wind advisory: Residents in Nevada and California warned of gusty winds and potential power outages
Las Vegas, NV16 hours ago
SR 160, I-15 highways reopen following weather-related shut down
Las Vegas, NV21 hours ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Mt. Charleston visitors getting stuck on the mountain because of snow
Mount Charleston, NV9 hours ago
Family injured in Southern Nevada helicopter incident file lawsuit
Boulder City, NV15 hours ago
How snowpacks could help the water levels at Lake Mead
Boulder City, NV1 day ago
Cat reunited with family after spending six days at the Excalibur
Las Vegas, NV14 hours ago
Motorcyclist killed in southwest Las Vegas crash
Las Vegas, NV1 day ago
Central, southern Nevada to see gusty winds again until Tuesday
Las Vegas, NV3 days ago
33-year-old woman missing in Boulder City after stopping contact with family
Boulder City, NV1 day ago
SR-160 closed due to heavy snow, winter storm warning in effect until Sunday
Las Vegas, NV4 days ago
Who’s moving to Las Vegas? People from these cities looking to buy homes in Sin City
Las Vegas, NV2 days ago
Motorcycle crash shuts down traffic in Henderson
Henderson, NV1 day ago
Local business owners pivot after severe weather batters Las Vegas valley
Las Vegas, NV5 days ago
Metro: California man, passenger in SUV stopped at red light, dies in crash with speeding car
Las Vegas, NV3 days ago
Proper Eats Food Hall now open at the Aria
Las Vegas, NV13 hours ago
‘Jersey Shore’ regular lists Summerlin home for $1.496M
Las Vegas, NV2 days ago
Clark County evictions rising after change to rental assistance program
Las Vegas, NV2 days ago
Neon Museum Artist in Residence unveils Vegas-inspired exhibit
Las Vegas, NV1 day ago
Photos show rooms where trio allegedly kept teens captive in North Las Vegas
Las Vegas, NV2 days ago
City of Las Vegas approves cannabis lounge regulations
Las Vegas, NV22 hours ago
Child finds parents dead inside North Las Vegas home, police say
North Las Vegas, NV12 hours ago
Driver sentenced in deadly Las Vegas hit-and-run crash
Las Vegas, NV2 days ago
Treasure Island announces big jackpot winners in February
Las Vegas, NV16 hours ago
Man who attempted to run over Black family on Las Vegas sidewalk left goat head in hotel freezer, threatened shooting: police
Las Vegas, NV1 day ago
People slept in cars, unable to find rooms as traffic closed near Primm because of winds
Primm, NV7 days ago
Arrest report shows RTC bus murder suspect was let on bus with 'expired ticket'
Las Vegas, NV20 hours ago
Changes coming to Summerlin West intersection near Red Rock
Las Vegas, NV5 days ago
Sneak peak into a new equality center opening in North Las Vegas
North Las Vegas, NV1 day ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy