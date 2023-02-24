Boys basketball: Check out the Section 9 tournament brackets

Class AA

Quarterfinals

Saturday, February 25

No. 4 Warwick 59, No. 5 Valley Central 56: Shane Micallef scored 16 points, Jacob Gonzalez 13 and Harrison Neil 12 for host Warwick. Raysean Johnson scored 23 for Valley Central.

No. 3 Kingston 54, No. 6 Monroe-Woodbury 46: Ke'Montae Thawe scored nine of his 20 points in the final quarter to lift host Kingston, which outscored MW 11-2 over the final 3:44. The Tigers built a 26-17 halftime lead but Monroe-Woodbury used a 22-12 third quarter to seize a 39-38 advantage. Derek Constance scored 14 and Elijah Abrams 12 for the Tigers, who play at No. 2 Newburgh in a semifinal at 6 p.m. Tuesday. Jankarlos Mendoza scored 19 points, Jayden Desir nine and Darrel Davis seven for the Crusaders.

No. 2 Newburgh Free Academy 67, No. 7 Washingtonville 51: Jaydan Lorenzo and Deondre Johnson each scored 17 points and Aidan Brown 15 for host Newburgh. Johnson scored nine in a critical 25-10 third quarter for the Goldbacks, who will host No. 3 Kingston in a semifinal at 6 p.m. Tuesday. Nazier Sanders scored 19 for Washingtonville.

Semifinals

Wednesday, March 1

No. 1 Middletown 71, No. 4 Warwick 67, OT: Ziyade Ndancky scored six of his 25 points during extra time to lift Middletown. Jairos C added 18 for Middletown. The teams were tied at 58 after regulation. Harrison Neil scored 24, Shane Micallef 21 and J Gonzalez 17 for Warwick.

No. 2 Newburgh Free Academy 61, No. 3 Kingston 53: Aidan Brown scored 15 points, ElNathan Johnson 13 and Jaydan Lorenzo 10 for host Newburgh Free Academy. Ke'Montae Thawe scored 27 and Derek Constant 12 for Kingston.

Finals

Thursday, March 2

No. 2 Newburgh vs. No. 1 Middletown, at SUNY Sullivan, 7 p.m.

State first round

Tuesday, March 7

Section 9 champion vs. Section 4 champion, at Johnson City, 7:45 p.m.

State quarterfinal

Saturday, March 11

Section 9-4 winner vs. Section 1, at Yorktown, 6:30 p.m.

Girls basketball: Check out the Section 9 tournament brackets

Class A

Quarterfinals

Monday, February 27

No. 1 Goshen 54, No. 8 Roosevelt 45: Jimmy Kelly and Tyson Clark each scored 14 points and Jaidyn Rutling added 13 for host Goshen. The Gladiators will host a Wednesday semifinal against either Wallkill or Beacon. Garfield Merchant scored 17 and Kami Awaka 13 for Roosevelt.

No. 4 Beacon d. No. 5 Wallkill

Wednesday, March 1

No. 3 Our Lady of Lourdes 74. No. 6 Monticello 50: Mark Burlingame scored 20 points and Patrick Faughnan 14 for host Lourdes. Joe Russo score 14 and Dylan Hardy 11 for Monticello.

No. 7 Port Jervis d. No. 2 New Paltz

Semifinals

Wednesday, March 1

No. 1 Goshen 66, No. 4 Beacon 60: Tyson Clark scored 21 points, Jaidyn Rutling 18 and Luke Michalski 17 for host Goshen. Joe Battle scored 23 and Danny Mercado 16 for Beacon.

Thursday, March 2

No. 7 Port Jervis at No. 3 Our Lady of Lourdes, 6 p.m.

Finals

Saturday, March 4

No. 1 Goshen vs. TBD, at Monroe-Woodbury, 4 p.m.

State first round

Wednesday, March 8

Section 4 vs. Section 1, at Yorktown, 7 p.m.

Saturday, March 11

State quarterfinal

Section 4-1 winner vs. Section 9, at Mount Saint Mary, Newburgh, 2 p.m.

Class B

Quarterfinals

Wednesday, March 1

No. 1 Spackenkill 48, No. 8 Rondout Valley 42: Nasir Snell scored 24 points and Richie Decker 16 for host Spackenkill. Sanad Sahawneh grabbed seven rebounds and Decker added five boards and four assists.

at No. 4 John S. Burke Catholic 61, No. 5 Chester 47

at No. 3 Red Hook 57, No. 6 Ellenville 35

No. 2 James I. O'Neill 68, No. 7 Dover 43: Austin Borgos (10 rebounds) scored 19 points, Jordan Thompson and Nick Waugh 12 apiece and Isaiah Bates and Thor Swanson 10 apiece for host O'Neill, which jumped out to quarter leads of 23-8 and 35-14. Walter Grosveno scored 14, Justin Cardwell 13 and Caden Green 11 for Dover

Semifinals

Thursday, March 2

Chester-Burke winner, at No. 1 Spackenkill, 6 p.m.

Ellenville-Red Hook winner at No. 2 O'Neill, 6 p.m.

Finals

Saturday, March 4

Semifinal winners, at Monroe-Woodbury, noon

State first round

Tuesday, March 7

Section 9 vs. Section 1, at Yorktown, 6:30 p.m.

State quarterfinal

Date TBD

Section 9-1 vs. Section 11 or 8

Class C

Quarterfinals

Saturday, February 25

No. 4 Rhinebeck 60, No. 5 Tri-Valley 29: Aidan Prezzano scored 17 points, Rocco Romeo 13, Alex Kemnitzer seven and Richie Dentico six for host Rhinebeck. The Hawks jumped out to quarter leads of 13-7 and 28-13. Zach Kitaychik scored 13 for Tri-Valley.

Semifinals

Wednesday, March 1

No. 4 Rhinebeck 45, No. 1 S.S. Seward 25: The visiting Hawks pulled off the upset. Aidan Prezzano and Richie Dentico each scored 11 points, Rocco Remeo 10 and Alex Kemnitzer nine for Rhinebeck. Tony Durante scored seven, Danny Olsen six and Josh Medina four for Seward.

at No. 2 Pine Plains 55, No. 3 Millbrook 42

Finals

Sunday, March 5

No.4 Rhinebeck vs. No. 2 Pine Plains, at Bard College, Annandale-on-Hudson, 2 p.m.

State first round

Wednesday, March 8

Section 1 vs. Section 9, at O'Neill, 8 p.m.

State quarterfinal

Friday, March 10

Section 9-1 vs. Section 11, at Eastport-South Manor, 4 p.m.

Class D

Semifinals

Saturday, February 25

No. 1 Chapel Field 55, No. 4 Mount Academy 26: Noah Swart scored 17 points and Jonah McDuffie 13 for Chapel Field. Jake Maendel scored 13 for Mount Academy.

No. 2 Roscoe 43, No. 3 Eldred 38: Trai Kaufmann scored 17 points and Sean Furler had 12 points and nine rebounds for Eldred. Roscoe moves on to the finals.

Finals

Wednesday, March 1

No. 1 Chapel Field 60, No. 2 Roscoe 42

State first round

Tuesday, March 7

Bridgehampton (Section 11) vs. Chapel Field, at S.S. Seward, 7 p.m.

State quarterfinal

Date TBD

Section 9-11 vs. Section 1-4

This article originally appeared on Times Herald-Record: Boys basketball: Check out the Section 9 tournament brackets