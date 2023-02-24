Middletown
Boys basketball: Check out the Section 9 tournament brackets
By Ken McMillan, Times Herald-Record,6 days ago
Class AA
Quarterfinals
Saturday, February 25
No. 4 Warwick 59, No. 5 Valley Central 56: Shane Micallef scored 16 points, Jacob Gonzalez 13 and Harrison Neil 12 for host Warwick. Raysean Johnson scored 23 for Valley Central.
No. 3 Kingston 54, No. 6 Monroe-Woodbury 46: Ke'Montae Thawe scored nine of his 20 points in the final quarter to lift host Kingston, which outscored MW 11-2 over the final 3:44. The Tigers built a 26-17 halftime lead but Monroe-Woodbury used a 22-12 third quarter to seize a 39-38 advantage. Derek Constance scored 14 and Elijah Abrams 12 for the Tigers, who play at No. 2 Newburgh in a semifinal at 6 p.m. Tuesday. Jankarlos Mendoza scored 19 points, Jayden Desir nine and Darrel Davis seven for the Crusaders.
No. 2 Newburgh Free Academy 67, No. 7 Washingtonville 51: Jaydan Lorenzo and Deondre Johnson each scored 17 points and Aidan Brown 15 for host Newburgh. Johnson scored nine in a critical 25-10 third quarter for the Goldbacks, who will host No. 3 Kingston in a semifinal at 6 p.m. Tuesday. Nazier Sanders scored 19 for Washingtonville.
Semifinals
Wednesday, March 1
No. 1 Middletown 71, No. 4 Warwick 67, OT: Ziyade Ndancky scored six of his 25 points during extra time to lift Middletown. Jairos C added 18 for Middletown. The teams were tied at 58 after regulation. Harrison Neil scored 24, Shane Micallef 21 and J Gonzalez 17 for Warwick.
No. 2 Newburgh Free Academy 61, No. 3 Kingston 53: Aidan Brown scored 15 points, ElNathan Johnson 13 and Jaydan Lorenzo 10 for host Newburgh Free Academy. Ke'Montae Thawe scored 27 and Derek Constant 12 for Kingston.
Finals
Thursday, March 2
No. 2 Newburgh vs. No. 1 Middletown, at SUNY Sullivan, 7 p.m.
State first round
Tuesday, March 7
Section 9 champion vs. Section 4 champion, at Johnson City, 7:45 p.m.
State quarterfinal
Saturday, March 11
Section 9-4 winner vs. Section 1, at Yorktown, 6:30 p.m.
Girls basketball: Check out the Section 9 tournament brackets
Class A
Quarterfinals
Monday, February 27
No. 1 Goshen 54, No. 8 Roosevelt 45: Jimmy Kelly and Tyson Clark each scored 14 points and Jaidyn Rutling added 13 for host Goshen. The Gladiators will host a Wednesday semifinal against either Wallkill or Beacon. Garfield Merchant scored 17 and Kami Awaka 13 for Roosevelt.
No. 4 Beacon d. No. 5 Wallkill
Wednesday, March 1
No. 3 Our Lady of Lourdes 74. No. 6 Monticello 50: Mark Burlingame scored 20 points and Patrick Faughnan 14 for host Lourdes. Joe Russo score 14 and Dylan Hardy 11 for Monticello.
No. 7 Port Jervis d. No. 2 New Paltz
Semifinals
Wednesday, March 1
No. 1 Goshen 66, No. 4 Beacon 60: Tyson Clark scored 21 points, Jaidyn Rutling 18 and Luke Michalski 17 for host Goshen. Joe Battle scored 23 and Danny Mercado 16 for Beacon.
Thursday, March 2
No. 7 Port Jervis at No. 3 Our Lady of Lourdes, 6 p.m.
Finals
Saturday, March 4
No. 1 Goshen vs. TBD, at Monroe-Woodbury, 4 p.m.
State first round
Wednesday, March 8
Section 4 vs. Section 1, at Yorktown, 7 p.m.
Saturday, March 11
State quarterfinal
Section 4-1 winner vs. Section 9, at Mount Saint Mary, Newburgh, 2 p.m.
Class B
Quarterfinals
Wednesday, March 1
No. 1 Spackenkill 48, No. 8 Rondout Valley 42: Nasir Snell scored 24 points and Richie Decker 16 for host Spackenkill. Sanad Sahawneh grabbed seven rebounds and Decker added five boards and four assists.
at No. 4 John S. Burke Catholic 61, No. 5 Chester 47
at No. 3 Red Hook 57, No. 6 Ellenville 35
No. 2 James I. O'Neill 68, No. 7 Dover 43: Austin Borgos (10 rebounds) scored 19 points, Jordan Thompson and Nick Waugh 12 apiece and Isaiah Bates and Thor Swanson 10 apiece for host O'Neill, which jumped out to quarter leads of 23-8 and 35-14. Walter Grosveno scored 14, Justin Cardwell 13 and Caden Green 11 for Dover
Semifinals
Thursday, March 2
Chester-Burke winner, at No. 1 Spackenkill, 6 p.m.
Ellenville-Red Hook winner at No. 2 O'Neill, 6 p.m.
Finals
Saturday, March 4
Semifinal winners, at Monroe-Woodbury, noon
State first round
Tuesday, March 7
Section 9 vs. Section 1, at Yorktown, 6:30 p.m.
State quarterfinal
Date TBD
Section 9-1 vs. Section 11 or 8
Class C
Quarterfinals
Saturday, February 25
No. 4 Rhinebeck 60, No. 5 Tri-Valley 29: Aidan Prezzano scored 17 points, Rocco Romeo 13, Alex Kemnitzer seven and Richie Dentico six for host Rhinebeck. The Hawks jumped out to quarter leads of 13-7 and 28-13. Zach Kitaychik scored 13 for Tri-Valley.
Semifinals
Wednesday, March 1
No. 4 Rhinebeck 45, No. 1 S.S. Seward 25: The visiting Hawks pulled off the upset. Aidan Prezzano and Richie Dentico each scored 11 points, Rocco Remeo 10 and Alex Kemnitzer nine for Rhinebeck. Tony Durante scored seven, Danny Olsen six and Josh Medina four for Seward.
at No. 2 Pine Plains 55, No. 3 Millbrook 42
Finals
Sunday, March 5
No.4 Rhinebeck vs. No. 2 Pine Plains, at Bard College, Annandale-on-Hudson, 2 p.m.
State first round
Wednesday, March 8
Section 1 vs. Section 9, at O'Neill, 8 p.m.
State quarterfinal
Friday, March 10
Section 9-1 vs. Section 11, at Eastport-South Manor, 4 p.m.
Class D
Semifinals
Saturday, February 25
No. 1 Chapel Field 55, No. 4 Mount Academy 26: Noah Swart scored 17 points and Jonah McDuffie 13 for Chapel Field. Jake Maendel scored 13 for Mount Academy.
No. 2 Roscoe 43, No. 3 Eldred 38: Trai Kaufmann scored 17 points and Sean Furler had 12 points and nine rebounds for Eldred. Roscoe moves on to the finals.
Finals
Wednesday, March 1
No. 1 Chapel Field 60, No. 2 Roscoe 42
State first round
Tuesday, March 7
Bridgehampton (Section 11) vs. Chapel Field, at S.S. Seward, 7 p.m.
State quarterfinal
Date TBD
Section 9-11 vs. Section 1-4
