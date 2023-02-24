Here's why we ate at 20 chain restaurants

Hey all! Mackensy Lunsford , food writer at The Tennessean and editor of Southern Kitchen, our cooking and recipe site , back again with another dispatch from the field. And by field, I mean dining room, where I spend most of my time.

Did you happen to see the Tennessean's casual restaurant power rankings , which came out on Monday? It may not seem like it, but they're the result of a whole lot of hard work and more than a few fistfuls of hot wings.

Over the past few months, my colleague Brad Schmitt and I ate at as many casual sit-down restaurants as we could cram into our schedules in an effort to rank them from worst to best. Our rules: They had to have at least three locations in Middle Tennessee and table, not counter, service. To come up with our power rankings, we judged each of the restaurants — think Red Lobster, Applebee's and other chain eateries of that ilk — on food, value, service, kids' accommodations and vibe. Here are the results.

Now, I really haven't eaten at many of these restaurants since I was a child, so it was a bit of a trip down memory lane. That was especially the case while eating at Olive Garden, which was probably my granddad's favorite place in the world to be outside of his own kitchen. Still, I learned many of these spots hold up better when viewed through the fog of nostalgia. And, well, let's just say Red Lobster is not the way I remembered it .

Your turn: What's your favorite chain restaurant in Nashville? Vote in our bracket showdown

Now that that's over, we'll be moving on to some other sprawling dining projects. We'll have a Nashville Top 25 list for 2023, just like we did last year. And I'm really looking forward to some of the newer restaurants coming to Nashville, including the much-anticipated Kisser in East Nashville's Highland Yards and Noko, a wood-fired Japanese restaurant slated for Porter Road. I'll have more on that soon.

For now, you can reach me at mlunsford@tennessean.com . I love to hear from you, and I do my level best to answer each and every one of your emails. We truly appreciate your support.

Until next time! -ML

