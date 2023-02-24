Open in App
Nashville, TN
See more from this location?
May need paid subscription
The Tennessean

Here's why we ate at 20 chain restaurants

By Mackensy Lunsford, Nashville Tennessean,

6 days ago

Hey all! Mackensy Lunsford , food writer at The Tennessean and editor of Southern Kitchen, our cooking and recipe site , back again with another dispatch from the field. And by field, I mean dining room, where I spend most of my time.

Did you happen to see the Tennessean's casual restaurant power rankings , which came out on Monday? It may not seem like it, but they're the result of a whole lot of hard work and more than a few fistfuls of hot wings.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4IiFGY_0kxtVzUh00

Over the past few months, my colleague Brad Schmitt and I ate at as many casual sit-down restaurants as we could cram into our schedules in an effort to rank them from worst to best. Our rules: They had to have at least three locations in Middle Tennessee and table, not counter, service. To come up with our power rankings, we judged each of the restaurants — think Red Lobster, Applebee's and other chain eateries of that ilk — on food, value, service, kids' accommodations and vibe. Here are the results.

Now, I really haven't eaten at many of these restaurants since I was a child, so it was a bit of a trip down memory lane. That was especially the case while eating at Olive Garden, which was probably my granddad's favorite place in the world to be outside of his own kitchen. Still, I learned many of these spots hold up better when viewed through the fog of nostalgia. And, well, let's just say Red Lobster is not the way I remembered it .

Your turn: What's your favorite chain restaurant in Nashville? Vote in our bracket showdown

Now that that's over, we'll be moving on to some other sprawling dining projects. We'll have a Nashville Top 25 list for 2023, just like we did last year. And I'm really looking forward to some of the newer restaurants coming to Nashville, including the much-anticipated Kisser in East Nashville's Highland Yards and Noko, a wood-fired Japanese restaurant slated for Porter Road. I'll have more on that soon.

For now, you can reach me at mlunsford@tennessean.com . I love to hear from you, and I do my level best to answer each and every one of your emails. We truly appreciate your support.

Until next time! -ML

This article originally appeared on Nashville Tennessean: Here's why we ate at 20 chain restaurants

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Tennessee State newsLocal Tennessee State
Popular restaurant chain opening another new location in Tennessee this week
Sevierville, TN21 hours ago
This Is Tennessee's Best Hole-In-The-Wall Mexican Restaurant
Kingsport, TN1 day ago
Popular discount retail store chain opening another new location in Tennessee
Clarksville, TN11 hours ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Burger King testing new menu item in Nashville
Nashville, TN1 day ago
Historic Alabama restaurant chain opening another new location
Birmingham, AL22 hours ago
Krispy Kreme, on Elliston Place in Midtown, Closes Permanently
Nashville, TN2 days ago
This Is South Carolina's Best Hole-In-The-Wall Mexican Restaurant
Anderson, SC1 day ago
This Has Been Named Kentucky’s Most Expensive Restaurant
Louisville, KY2 days ago
Burnt Franklin mansion receives new life, YouTube channel from new owners
Franklin, TN1 day ago
This Is The Best Italian Restaurant In Pennsylvania
Lower Southampton Township, PA2 days ago
Five Free and Cheap Family Things To Do in Middle Tennessee
Nashville, TN3 days ago
The Largest Flea Market in Tennessee is a Must-Visit
Kodak, TN3 days ago
Chuckwagon Restaurant and Banquet Hall to Open at Starstruck Farm in Lebanon
Lebanon, TN3 days ago
This Is The Best 'Hole-In-The-Wall' Burger Joint In Kentucky
Louisville, KY5 days ago
This Is The Best Cheap Restaurant In Texas
Austin, TX6 days ago
This Restaurant Has The 'Absolute Best' Pancakes In Tennessee
Gatlinburg, TN8 days ago
These Bagels Have Been Named the Best in Ohio
Shaker Heights, OH4 days ago
Dog found on I-24 now at shelter
Nashville, TN1 day ago
Dog, which stopped Nashville interstate traffic, saved by good samaritans
Nashville, TN1 day ago
This Is The Best 'Hole-In-The-Wall' Burger Joint In Oklahoma
El Reno, OK5 days ago
This Is The Best Cheap Restaurant In Nebraska
Omaha, NE6 days ago
Mt. Juliet residents upset with proposed neighborhood development
Mount Juliet, TN2 days ago
‘Pray’: Fishing community impacted by Old Hickory boating accident
Old Hickory, TN1 day ago
This Tennessee Town Is Among The Best Small Towns To Visit In The U.S.
Gatlinburg, TN5 days ago
Tennessee witness describes silent triangle-shaped object
Kingsport, TN3 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy