Geena Davis to speak at YWCA women’s luncheon

By Luisa Barrios,

6 days ago

EL PASO, Texas ( KTSM )- Actress Geena Davis will be the keynote speaker at YWCA El Paso del Norte Region’s 28 th Annual Women’s Luncheon.

Two-time Academy award-winning actor Geena Davis. Courtesy of YWCA El Paso del Norte Region.

The luncheon will be on Thursday, April 27 at 11:30a.m., located at the Judson F. Williams Convention Center.

For at least 28 years, the YWCA Women’s Luncheon has raised over $10 million to support YWCA programs in the El Paso community. These funds are said to provide educational opportunities for children from birth through the age of 18, supportive services for women and children who have survived family violence, affordable housing, and more.

“The Women’s Luncheon always provides an afternoon of inspiration and empowerment,” said Michele Miller, YWCA Board President. “Geena Davis has been a long-time advocate for gender equity and representation in media and other fields and we are thrilled to have her speak at the 28th Annual YWCA Women’s Luncheon.” Miller added.

Every year, around 1200-2000 community members attend the luncheon to learn more about the YWCA’s program.

Anyone interested in purchasing a table or ticket or underwriting the event can contact womensluncheon@ywcaelpaso.org .

