Open in App
Mercedes, TX
See more from this location?
KTSM

Sheriff: Suspect in attempted kidnapping fatally shot by other suspect

By Jesse MendezSteven Masso,

6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4BBYUQ_0kxtUyeB00

MERCEDES, Texas ( ValleyCentral ) — The Hidalgo County Sheriff’s Office provided an update on Thursdays fatal attempted kidnapping.

The sheriff tweeted that around 3:36 a.m. deputies responded to the 6800 block of Vera Lane in rural Mercedes where one suspect was shot and later died at an area hospital.

McAllen City Hall evacuated due to ongoing incident, officials say

In an update, authorities said that deputies initially met with the victim who said he was attacked by two men outside of his residence while they attempted to kidnap him.

“During the assault of the victim, one of the male suspect fired his rifle, which struck another perpetrator,” a news release from the Hidalgo County Sheriff’s Office stated.

Deputies were informed that the man arrived to Knapp Medical Center in Weslaco with a gunshot wound where he died from his injuries, authorities said.

Investigators identified two women who “implicated themselves” in the offense. They were arrested on charges of murder and tampering with evidence, the release stated.

Authorities said the victim of the attempted kidnapping was arrested after he was found in possession of a controlled substance.

Chief: Device found in Alamo was training device

“This is an ongoing criminal investigation and more arrest(s) are to follow,” the sheriff’s office said.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3O4asy_0kxtUyeB00

Those with information are asked to contact the Hidalgo County Crime Stoppers at (956) 668-TIPS (8477).

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KTSM 9 News.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Texas State newsLocal Texas State
HCSO: Road rage escalated to stabbing
Progreso, TX2 days ago
UPS employees face charges after trafficking cocaine, authorities say
Edinburg, TX2 days ago
2 women charged with murder, tampering with evidence in Mercedes shooting
Edinburg, TX5 days ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
2 More Women Charged With Murder In Bungled Kidnapping Outside Mercedes
Mercedes, TX3 days ago
Brownsville police: Man in custody after altercation between neighbors ends in fatal shooting
Brownsville, TX3 days ago
DHS tweaks CBP One app after reports of family separations, agency says
Brownsville, TX21 hours ago
Before death, teen with autism was tied to mattress with dog collar, indictment says
Brownsville, TX13 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy