San Diego Union-Tribune

Retired Navy captain who testified against other officers gets prison in 'Fat Leonard' case

By Alex Riggins,

6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3CaU5g_0kxtTFP300
Federal courthouse buildings in downtown San Diego. (The San Diego Union-Tribune)

For a few months in 2007 while stationed in the western Pacific, former Navy Capt. Jesús Vasquez Cantú accepted bribes as part of the corruption scheme run by defense contractor Leonard Glenn Francis.

But as a junior officer at the time, Cantú didn't have the cachet to make his own demands of the man known as "Fat Leonard." That changed in 2012 when Cantú, after several years away, was sent back to the western Pacific, this time in a more senior role.

He alerted Francis to his return, later testifying that he did so in order to renew their relationship and believing that he could now name his price. While some officers preferred their bribes in the form of vintage wine and fine dining, Cantú had a taste for expensive hotels and the services of prostitutes — both of which Francis provided him up until authorities arrested Francis in 2013 in a San Diego hotel room.

On Thursday, U.S. District Judge Janis Sammartino sentenced Cantú, who pleaded guilty in 2017 to a charge of conspiracy to commit bribery, to two years and six months in federal prison for his role in the Navy's worst corruption scandal in modern history.

"I am profoundly sorry," Cantú told the judge, saying that he failed his family, betrayed his country and broke his oath. "I tarnished the public's perception of the Navy."

The judge also ordered the 64-year-old Washington state resident to pay $100,000 in restitution and a $75,000 fine, which the former captain promised to do before he reports to prison in May.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Valerie Chu acknowledged Cantú's role in testifying in the trial last year that ended in convictions for former Capts . David Newland, James Dolan and David Lausman and former Cmdr. Mario Herrera.

But she argued that despite his "honorable choice to admit publicly" to his wrongdoing in recent years, the prison term was just punishment for his prior "conduct committed behind the scenes and in the shadows."

Cantú and his attorney agreed with the 30-month recommended prison term.

According to Cantú's plea agreement, he accepted bribes — usually in the form of dinner, drinks, hotels and sex with prostitutes — on at least eight occasions between June 2012 and September 2013 while serving on the Blue Ridge, the 7th Fleet command ship from which Francis heavily recruited allies.

He also admitted that during his first stint in the Navy's 7th Fleet, for those six months in 2007, he was part of a group of officers who accepted bribes of meals, hotel stays and prostitutes from Francis that totaled $135,000.

In return, he gave Francis proprietary Navy information, including classified information on one occasion, and advocated inside the Navy on behalf of Glenn Defense Marine Asia, Francis' ship-support company that provided everything from water and trash removal to security and tugboat services.

Three dozen friends, family members and former Navy colleagues wrote letters of support for Cantú, a Stanford University graduate with a master's degree from the University of Washington. Sammartino called the letters "compelling," especially two from his wife, who wrote that she has stayed with him despite his infidelities.

Francis, who has pleaded guilty to defrauding at least $35 million from the Navy, fled home confinement last year and is now jailed in Venezuela . A recent report from journalist Tom Wright, who recorded a podcast with Francis while he was under house arrest in San Diego, suggested Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro is attempting to swap Francis for Alex Saab, a Maduro ally facing money laundering charges in Florida.

This story originally appeared in San Diego Union-Tribune .

