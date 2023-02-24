PREP BASEBALL: Fairview takes home opener over Good Hope 11-0

FAIRVIEW, Ala. – The Fairview Aggies hosted the Good Hope Raiders for their home opener Thursday night and on top of giving their field a new name, the Aggies collected an 11-0 win over the Raiders. Crimson Wright got the start for Fairview and tossed five scoreless innings to earn the win, allowing just four hits and striking out nine batters.

Before the game got underway, former Aggies head coach Mark Moore tossed out the ceremonial first pitch. To Moore’s surprise, the ceremony was not over after the pitch was thrown, and he turned to see a new sign hanging from the scoreboard reading “Mark Moore Field”. Moore coached at Fairview from 1986-2003, posting a career record of 325-156, winning eight county championships, five area championships and earning nine state playoff berths. Moore was inducted into the Cullman County Sports Hall of Fame in 2017.

Following a scoreless first and second inning, the Aggies struck first in the bottom of the third. Caden Jennings was hit by a pitch, Kolt Redding doubled up the middle and Crimson Wright drew a walk to load the bases and three pitches later, Lucas West barreled up a bases-clearing double to put Fairview in front 3-0. Carson Jones drove West in to score a few pitches later with an RBI single into right field and made it a 4-0 game going into the fourth.

After a scoreless fourth inning, the Aggies added to their lead in the bottom half of the fifth. An RBI single off the bat of Barrett York, an RBI double from Jones and another RBI single from Gannon Black gave Fairview a 7-0 lead after five.

The Aggies wrapped things up in the sixth. West drove in another run with an RBI single, York doubled to left field to plate one more and Jones ripped a 2-run single into right field to secure an 11-0 win for the Aggies, their first on the newly-named Mark Moore Field.

West and Jones led the way for Fairview at the plate, recording three hits and four RBIs each. York added a pair of hits and a pair of RBIs in the and Black posted a hit and an RBI as well.

Dakota Overton finished with a pair of hits for Good Hope in the loss.

The Aggies will return home Friday to host Guntersville and the Raiders will travel to Winston County Saturday for a double header.

Other Thursday night scores:

Cullman 18 – Arab 0 (Softball)

Fairview 14 – Vinemont 3 (Softball)

Brewer 11 – Vinemont 0 (Baseball)

