How to Watch San Francisco Giants 2023 Spring Training Games: Broadcast Schedule

The San Francisco Giants will play their first Cactus League spring training game Saturday, February 25 at Sloane Park in Mesa, Arizona against the Chicago Cubs. Here's a look at the Giants' entire spring training schedule, featuring dates, game times and television networks.

Players have reported to spring training, and spring training games will start being played later this week.

The San Francisco Giants will play their first Cactus League spring training game Sat., Feb. 25 at Sloane Park in Mesa, Arizona against the Chicago Cubs.

Here's a look at the Giants' entire spring training schedule:

The Giants will play an exhibition game against Team USA Mar. 8 in the lead-up to the 2023 World Baseball Classic.

Six of the Giants' spring training games will be televised on NBC Sports Bay Area. The Giants could potentially have other games televised on ESPN, MLB Network, and other local networks, as well.

Here's a look at the spring training games that will be carried on NBC Sports Bay Area:

Wed., Mar. 8 - vs. Team USA - 6:05 p.m. PT

Sun., Mar. 12 - vs. Oakland Athletics - 1:05 p.m. PT

Sun., Mar. 19 - vs. Los Angeles Angels - 1:05 p.m. PT

Thu., Mar. 23 - vs. Cleveland Guardians - 6:05 p.m. PT

Sun., Mar. 26 - @ Oakland Athletics - 1:07 p.m. PT

Mon., Mar. 27 - vs. Oakland Athletics - 6:45 p.m. PT

The Giants are coming off an 81-81 season in which they finished right at .500 in third place of the NL West.

The Giants came close to signing free agent shortstop Carlos Correa, agreeing to terms on a 13-year, $350 million contract. However, the deal fell apart after Correa's physical. The club re-signed Joc Pederson and signed free agents Mitch Haniger, Ross Stripling and Michael Conforto. The Giants hope to return to the postseason in 2023.

Check out the latest episode of the Jack Vita Show !

Subscribe to the Jack Vita Show on: Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Google Podcasts | Amazon | iHeartRadio | Stitcher | Pandora | TuneIn | Listen Notes | Podtail | Podchaser | Hubhopper | Audio junkie | Himalaya | Podcast Addict | Available wherever podcasts are found.

More MLB Offseason Coverage:

For more from Jack Vita, follow him on Twitter @JackVitaShow, and subscribe to his podcast, the Jack Vita Show , available on Apple Podcasts , Spotify , YouTube , Facebook , Amazon , iHeartRadio , and wherever podcasts are found.