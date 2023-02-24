Update: SLO County sheriff locates missing 3-year-old boy

Update, 10:20 p.m.: The Sheriff’s Office has located missing 3-year-old Moziak Rea and is no longer searching for his mother, the department said in a news release Thursday night.

No other details were provided.

Original story:

The San Luis Obispo County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the public’s help in finding a missing Arroyo Grande mother and her toddler son.

Iryie Rea, 20, and her 3-year-old son, Moziak Rea, were reported missing Feb. 17, the Sheriff’s Office said in a news release.

The agency described Iryie Rea as a Hispanic woman with brown hair and eyes, standing about 5 feet, 1 inch tall and weighing 210 pounds.

Her son was described as a Hispanic boy with brown hair and eyes, standing about 3 feet tall and weighing 40 pounds.

Iryie Rea’s maroon 2016 Chevrolet Impala was last seen in Santa Maria near West Fesler Street and Mary Drive on Feb. 21, according to the Sheriff’s Office.

The vehicle has some damage to the rear bumper and right rear tail light, according to a photo provided by the Sheriff’s Office.

Its tires are mismatched, with black rims in the front and silver or gray rims in the rear, the photo shows.

Iryie Rea has an outstanding warrant from the San Luis Obispo Superior Juvenile Court, Sheriff’s Office spokesperson Tony Cipolla said.

The Sheriff’s Office is assisting the San Luis Obispo County Child Welfare Services in finding the mom and her child.

If you have information on the whereabouts of these missing persons, please contact the Sheriff’s Office at 805-781-4550 .