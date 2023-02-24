Philadelphia Phillies provide an optimistic update on Bryce Harper's status

Philadelphia Phillies designated hitter Bryce Harper. Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

Philadelphia Phillies all-star Bryce Harper isn't in Clearwater, Fla., with his teammates for the start of spring training as he continues his rehab from Tommy John surgery. However, on Thursday, Phillies president of baseball operations Dave Dombrowski provided an optimistic update on the slugger's status.

Dombrowski told reporters that Harper had been cleared for "dry swings," meaning no contact with a baseball, and added that his rehab is going well overall. While Harper is still home in Las Vegas, Dombrowski says he's targeting an arrival to camp in around two weeks.

Harper underwent Tommy John surgery in November. The Phillies' initial timetable had Harper returning to the designated hitter role by the All-Star break, hoping to get him back to right field duties by the end of the regular season. On Thursday, Dombrowski confirmed that Harper was still on pace with the Phillies' plan.

Following Harper's surgery, Jim Salisbury of NBC Sports Philadelphia reported that Harper could be "hitting competitively" by the middle of May, nearly two months before the All-Star break. With Harper swinging a bat already and his report to camp approaching, it's all good news for Phillies fans.

Harper dealt with his fair share of bumps and bruises during the Phillies' remarkable 2022 season. The 30-year-old suffered an elbow injury early in the season, ultimately leading to his offseason surgery. With the inability to throw throughout the year, Harper transitioned to DH, where he played 91 of his 99 games. Harper ended up on the injured list again in June after suffering a broken thumb on a hit-by-pitch, forcing him to miss 52 games.

Regardless, Harper still posted respectable regular season numbers, finishing with 18 home runs and 65 RBI. In the postseason, Harper was a key reason behind the Phillies' run to the World Series, slashing .349/.414/.746 with six homers and 13 RBI.