Open in App
Philadelphia, PA
See more from this location?
Yardbarker

Philadelphia Phillies provide an optimistic update on Bryce Harper's status

By Mike Santa Barbara,

6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=24vUn2_0kxtMHHG00
Philadelphia Phillies designated hitter Bryce Harper. Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

Philadelphia Phillies all-star Bryce Harper isn't in Clearwater, Fla., with his teammates for the start of spring training as he continues his rehab from Tommy John surgery. However, on Thursday, Phillies president of baseball operations Dave Dombrowski provided an optimistic update on the slugger's status.

Dombrowski told reporters that Harper had been cleared for "dry swings," meaning no contact with a baseball, and added that his rehab is going well overall. While Harper is still home in Las Vegas, Dombrowski says he's targeting an arrival to camp in around two weeks.

Harper underwent Tommy John surgery in November. The Phillies' initial timetable had Harper returning to the designated hitter role by the All-Star break, hoping to get him back to right field duties by the end of the regular season. On Thursday, Dombrowski confirmed that Harper was still on pace with the Phillies' plan.

Following Harper's surgery, Jim Salisbury of NBC Sports Philadelphia reported that Harper could be "hitting competitively" by the middle of May, nearly two months before the All-Star break. With Harper swinging a bat already and his report to camp approaching, it's all good news for Phillies fans.

Harper dealt with his fair share of bumps and bruises during the Phillies' remarkable 2022 season. The 30-year-old suffered an elbow injury early in the season, ultimately leading to his offseason surgery. With the inability to throw throughout the year, Harper transitioned to DH, where he played 91 of his 99 games. Harper ended up on the injured list again in June after suffering a broken thumb on a hit-by-pitch, forcing him to miss 52 games.

Regardless, Harper still posted respectable regular season numbers, finishing with 18 home runs and 65 RBI. In the postseason, Harper was a key reason behind the Phillies' run to the World Series, slashing .349/.414/.746 with six homers and 13 RBI.

Read this on the web
Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Philadelphia, PA newsLocal Philadelphia, PA
Questions about Jimmy Butler's 'personality' led to Sixers breakup
Miami, FL14 hours ago
Former Eagles QB makes Philadelphia’s front office look like geniuses
Philadelphia, PA2 days ago
Heat Land Sixers’ Joel Embiid In Bold Trade Scenario
Philadelphia, PA2 days ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Christian McCaffrey on 49ers trade: ‘My first emotion was anger’
Charlotte, NC1 day ago
Two surprising suitors emerge for QB Jimmy Garoppolo
San Francisco, CA5 days ago
Padres sign boom-or-bust ex-Yankees infielder
San Diego, CA23 hours ago
Padres’ Manny Machado makes bold Juan Soto request after signing contract extension
San Diego, CA1 day ago
Padres News: Fernando Tatis Jr Will Finally Play in His First Spring Game
San Diego, CA2 days ago
Cardinals manager rips umpire after handshake snub
Saint Louis, MO4 days ago
WR Robert Woods celebrates release from Titans with one-word tweet
Nashville, TN7 days ago
Report: Philadelphia Eagles Have A Finalist For Defensive Coordinator
Philadelphia, PA2 days ago
76ers' P.J. Tucker shares brutally honest opinion on team's leaky defense
Philadelphia, PA6 days ago
Chiefs WR recruiting former Packers teammate to join him in Kansas City
Green Bay, WI2 days ago
Carlos Correa says Phillies' top pitching prospect is 'going to be a star'
Philadelphia, PA12 hours ago
Sixers president shares interesting comments on James Harden's future in Philly
Philadelphia, PA5 days ago
3 Backup Quarterback options the Chiefs should consider in 2023
Kansas City, MO2 days ago
Former Top Phillies Pick Is Already Dominating In 2023
Philadelphia, PA14 hours ago
Correa Shares Thoughts on Phillies Top Prospect Painter
Philadelphia, PA15 hours ago
Main Takeaways in 4-2 walk-off victory over Nationals
Washington, DC16 hours ago
Royals' Aroldis Chapman suffers odd mouth injury at home
Kansas City, MO2 days ago
Philadelphia Eagles free-agency rumors and reports
Philadelphia, PA1 day ago
Padres suffer huge blow after Joe Musgrove's weight room toe mishap
San Diego, CA1 day ago
Cavaliers' Jarrett Allen hilariously explains feelings on Kevin Love departure
Cleveland, OH6 days ago
Austin Reaves Reveals Mavericks’ Josh Green Said Something ‘I Didn’t Really Like’
Los Angeles, CA2 days ago
Blackhawks Place David Gust on Waivers
Chicago, IL17 hours ago
Matt Barnes takes apparent shot at Chaim Bloom when reflecting on time with Red Sox: ‘That organization represents so much more than who’s currently running it’
Boston, MA1 day ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy