Hatsuzakura Planning Debut on Adams Avenue

By Jeannine Boisse,

6 days ago

Hatsuzakura is preparing to debut a new cafe concept in University Heights . A recent permit filing places the location on Adams Avenue , set to replace De Nada Kitchen.

Hatsuzakura’s Instagram page states the location will feature traditional Japanese desserts, dishes, and beverages. While a menu has yet to be shared, Eater reports the Japanese-inspired cafe and teahouse will serve Bay Park Coffee, matcha, and unique soda floats.

Co-owned by Sakura Kadoya and Reymond Palisoc , Kadoya is the daughter of Soichi and Raechel Kadoya of neighboring Soichi Sushi .

Chef Soichi Kadoya will consult on the food menu, offering items like Japanese-style sandos, karaage, and more. Hatsuzakura will also serve matcha-forward desserts like Japanese custard pudding and wagashi sweets.

Hatsuzakura will reportedly open in late Spring 2023 . For updates, visit the Hatsuzakura Instagram and Website .

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0mqTb9_0kxtM4t400
Photo: Official Logo


