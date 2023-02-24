Open in App
Austin, TX
See more from this location?
KXAN

AHS helps rescue nearly 60 dogs from Central Texas home

By Julianna Russ,

6 days ago

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Nearly 60 dogs were rescued from a single home in February, according to the Austin Humane Society.

AHS said it activated its Emergency Pet Shelter to take in 57 “neglected” dogs, which included three senior dogs, 45 adults, five puppies and four neonates—most of which were small breeds.

  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2BWPQu_0kxtKCeN00
    Austin Humane Society helps rescue 57 neglected dogs from Central Texas home (AHS photo)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=27HSP2_0kxtKCeN00
    Austin Humane Society helps rescue 57 neglected dogs from Central Texas home (AHS photo)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3c2ZDY_0kxtKCeN00
    Austin Humane Society helps rescue 57 neglected dogs from Central Texas home (AHS photo)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1FUuA7_0kxtKCeN00
    Austin Humane Society helps rescue 57 neglected dogs from Central Texas home (AHS photo)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4I4MLH_0kxtKCeN00
    Austin Humane Society helps rescue 57 neglected dogs from Central Texas home (AHS photo)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Gi49C_0kxtKCeN00
    Austin Humane Society helps rescue 57 neglected dogs from Central Texas home (AHS photo)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1yTpdn_0kxtKCeN00
    Austin Humane Society helps rescue 57 neglected dogs from Central Texas home (AHS photo)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4O1dlO_0kxtKCeN00
    Austin Humane Society helps rescue 57 neglected dogs from Central Texas home (AHS photo)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3L6Ac0_0kxtKCeN00
    Austin Humane Society helps rescue 57 neglected dogs from Central Texas home (AHS photo)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4b48CP_0kxtKCeN00
    Austin Humane Society helps rescue 57 neglected dogs from Central Texas home (AHS photo)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1VriZ4_0kxtKCeN00
    Austin Humane Society helps rescue 57 neglected dogs from Central Texas home (AHS photo)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=39f4eE_0kxtKCeN00
    Austin Humane Society helps rescue 57 neglected dogs from Central Texas home (AHS photo)

AHS staff members traveled to Bastrop Feb. 13 to provide intake assistance and full medical evaluations on the animals. The dogs were then transferred to AHS where they were evaluated again. Due to a court ruling, AHS will officially gain ownership of the animals Friday.

The animals were transferred to AHS from Bastrop County Animal Shelter last week, and the first medically-cleared animals are expected to be made available for adoption Saturday.

The dogs that are available for adoption will be posted on the Austin Humane Society .

AHS said it was asking the public for donations to support these animals and others currently at the shelter.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KXAN Austin.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Texas State newsLocal Texas State
Austin Pets Alive! needs kennel space to treat puppies with parvo
Austin, TX1 day ago
Man, service dog start 24-hour Texas motorcycle trip raising money for dyslexia foundation
Austin, TX1 day ago
Austin tourism set to takeoff this Spring, starting with ATX Open
Austin, TX23 hours ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
VOTE: Help us choose the best KXAN viewer photo of February 2023
Austin, TX1 day ago
TIMELINE: 5 years since bombing attacks caused terror in Austin
Austin, TX1 hour ago
Austin bar manager concerned after camera shows person graffitiing ‘I was raped, I am OK’
Austin, TX19 hours ago
Goode’s homer sparks big inning, No. 9 Texas tops North Texas 4-2
Austin, TX9 hours ago
Austin tree destroyed in ice storm turned into carved elephant
Austin, TX2 days ago
Texas women’s hoops ‘$10K for 10K’ fundraiser nets $156K for Neighborhood Longhorns program
Austin, TX12 hours ago
February started icy but ended unseasonably warm
Austin, TX14 hours ago
One of Texas’ oldest elementary schools has a cemetery on campus
Austin, TX1 day ago
Dripping Springs resident wins $1M in Texas Lottery
Dripping Springs, TX1 day ago
School safety and gun rally center stage at Texas Capitol
Austin, TX1 day ago
1 chance left for Pflugerville ice storm debris pickup
Pflugerville, TX1 day ago
‘I was raped, I am OK’ graffiti in Austin sparks controversy
Austin, TX2 days ago
Musician Ben Kweller announces death of 16-year-old son Dorian
Austin, TX1 day ago
Wildflower forecast: What to expect in Central Texas
Austin, TX21 hours ago
Austin Zoning exodus: 5 of 7 positions vacant, director tells council
Austin, TX19 hours ago
Will the February ice storm affect the bluebonnet season?
Austin, TX2 days ago
First day for Austin-Travis County EMS staged inside airport, ready for SXSW traffic
Austin, TX12 hours ago
Daddy’s Barbershop Opens In Austin
Austin, TX1 day ago
LIVE BLOG: Severe thunderstorms hit Central Texas Thursday
Lampasas, TX55 minutes ago
No. 9 Texas stumbles on the road, lose to TCU 75-73
Austin, TX7 hours ago
TxDOT: Austin has until fall 2024 to identify $350M in funds for ‘Cap and Stitch’ project
Austin, TX1 day ago
It’s still winter, but strawberry season is here in Central Texas
Marble Falls, TX2 days ago
Professional fastpitch softball team ‘The Texas Smoke’ makes Austin its home
Austin, TX14 hours ago
The Black Fund awards $355K to Austin nonprofits
Austin, TX2 days ago
Fire burns temporary brush drop-off site in Round Rock
Round Rock, TX1 day ago
18-wheeler crash blocks northbound 35 upper deck
Austin, TX1 hour ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy