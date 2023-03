Cleveland.com

Watch Evan Mobley stuff home an alley-oop dunk from Jarrett Allen as the Cavs face Denver (video) By Joe Noga, cleveland.com, 6 days ago

By Joe Noga, cleveland.com, 6 days ago

CLEVELAND, Ohio — Evan Mobley wasted little time asserting himself at both ends of the court Thursday against the Nuggets. Mobley scored six early points ...