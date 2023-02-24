Erik ten Hag labels Barcelona win biggest as Manchester United boss

Beating Barcelona over two legs is Manchester United 's biggest win since Erik ten Hag became the club's manager last summer, according to the Dutchman.

Ten Hag's side fought back against La Liga leaders to win 2-1 at Old Trafford in the second leg of their Europa League play-off tie, advancing 4-3 on aggregate to the last-16.

Goals from Fred and Antony gave United victory, after Robert Lewandowski had opened the scoring for Barcelona from the penalty spot.

Ten Hag was asked by BT Sport following the victory whether it represented his biggest win since arriving at Old Trafford, with the Dutchman in total agreement.

'I think so, we have had good wins against Liverpool and Arsenal at home, but this is over two legs,' Ten Hag said.

'Barcelona are Barcelona. They are eight points clear in LaLiga.

'We have all seen Real Madrid this week against Liverpool [winning 5-2]. If you beat them it is a big win.'

The result keeps Manchester United in contention in four competitions this season, with the club now awaiting the last-16 draw in the Europa League on Friday.

Ten Hag said the opponent for the next round would not matter, with his focus already turning to the Carabao Cup final against Newcastle United on Sunday.

'It doesn't matter for me,' he said. 'I'm focused on Newcastle now.

'It doesn't matter who will come, we have to beat them all, we know that.

'We'll respect every opponent but if we are well prepared and have strong belief we can do it.'

United will seek another milestone win under Ten Hag when they face Newcastle, knowing victory would end their near six-year wait for silverware, as well as delivering his first trophy since taking charge from Ralf Rangnick.