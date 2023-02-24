Siena men’s basketball’s focus ‘on how we play’ ahead of MAAC showdowns at Rider, Iona

PHOTOGRAPHER: Stan Hudy Siena's Jared Billups drives against Rider's Corey McKeithan in the first half of a MAAC contest at MVP Arena in Albany on Jan. 8.

It’s loomed on the Siena men’s basketball program’s schedule as a significant weekend, a juicy juncture of two games in three days against the MAAC’s other top teams.

And there are obvious stakes for the Saints as they head to play at 7 p.m. Friday at Rider in Lawrenceville, New Jersey, before playing Sunday afternoon at Iona in New Rochelle. To name just a few, there is a MAAC regular-season championship still to chase, head-to-head tiebreakers to earn and a first-round bye to be secured for next month’s conference tournament.

None of that matters as much, though, as the Saints ending the weekend looking — and feeling — like they did before the 10-game stretch of .500 basketball they appropriately finished last Friday with a lackluster effort in a loss to Quinnipiac in Albany. So while the Saints can take a major step toward securing a top-two seed for the MAAC tournament with a win Friday and continue a realistic pursuit of a regular-season crown with another win Sunday, the opponent in recent days for Siena continued to be, well, Siena.

“The emphasis has really just been on how we play and how we approach these next four games, regardless of who we’re playing,” said Siena center Jackson Stormo, whose club has two more regular-season games after this weekend.

The Saints hammered home that need to focus on themselves this past Monday when they did something that’s become increasingly rare for them as circumstances and injuries hampered their roster. Siena — nearly back to full-strength — spent ample time scrimmaging, minutes on the practice court meant both to challenge and energize the club.

“That was awesome,” Siena head coach Carmen Maciariello said earlier this week during a session with area reporters. “The guys needed it.”

Why’s that?

“We haven’t played [consistently] our [style of] basketball in probably a month, and I think you could see that in the 5-5 record over the last 10 games,” Maciariello said. “I think you saw it in flashes. . . . So getting guys back on the floor, getting used to playing with one another [again], is a good thing. So I wanted to make sure we were just playing and competing — and really doing what we love to do, and that’s being able to play basketball.”

Javian McCollum, the sophomore guard who leads the Saints in scoring, was one of the Siena players to miss time in recent weeks. He said Monday’s workout was a “good practice for us,” one that was “very competitive,” and beneficial in how it helped the Saints work some stuff out on the court for themselves.

“He [Coach] literally just sat there and let us play,” McCollum said, “and I think that led us to talking to each other on the court.”

At Rider’s Alumni Gymnasium, what will be on the court is two teams tied for second place in the MAAC. Siena (11-5 MAAC, 17-10 overall) and Rider (11-5, 14-11) are each two full games back of first-place Iona, and two games ahead of fourth-place Quinnipiac in the loss column.

Siena won its previous matchup against Rider this season, a 68-63 victory on Jan. 8 at MVP Arena in Albany. That win came without McCollum, but was also at a time when the Saints were rolling. The win against Rider was the sixth in a seven-game winning streak, the span of games Siena followed with a 5-5 showing that left the club no longer in control of its destiny to a MAAC regular-season championship.

In the Saints’ January game against Rider, Stormo starred. The 6-foot-9 center had a game-high 24 points on 9 of 13 shooting. For Rider, star guard Dwight Murray scored 20 points.

“We’ve got to make sure that we’re on point and execute the game plan to the best of our abilities,” Stormo said of the rematch.

That goes for Sunday’s game, too, against Iona, a squad Siena also defeated earlier this season.

“We’ve got to focus on ourselves,” McCollum said, “and get the job done.”

Contact Michael Kelly at mkelly@dailygazette.net. Follow him on Twitter at @ByMichaelKelly.

Categories: College Sports, Siena College, Sports