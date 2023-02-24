Aktion club named one of Ohio's best

NORWALK — It was a big day Thursday for members of the Huron County Aktion Club, a group consisting of special needs men and women from around the county.

Members of the Norwalk Kiwanis Club were on hand for the club's meeting at the Huron County Board of DD to make a big announcement from Kiwanis International.

"Your club, the Huron County Aktion Club, has been designated one of Ohio's Honor Aktion Clubs for 2021-22," Kiwanis President Tina Seiling said. "We just wanted to come out here and tell you guys congratulations."

Seiling made the presentation to Aktion Club President Dennis Ingram and she then presented a cake to self-advocate adviser Pat Gates.

Other items on Thursday meeting agenda were:

• DD Awareness Day virtually March 1

• Food drive March 8 at Walmart

• Celebrity basketball game March 22

• DD awareness breakfast March 29

• Regional project STIR classes April 17 to 19

The next Aktion Club meeting is set for 2:30 to 4:30 p.m. March 29 at the Huron County Board of DD.