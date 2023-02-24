Open in App
Norman, OK
KFOR

Class of 2023 of Oklahoma Sports Hall of Fame Introduced

6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0bfVXF_0kxtGQBp00

The Class of 2023 for the Oklahoma Sports Hall of Fame was introduced on Thursday, with several of the inductees discussing their election for the first time publicly.

The class consists of late Tulsa Washington football coach Seymour Williams, former Lawton high school and track standout and NFL player James Trapp, former Enid High School, OU, and NBA guard Brent Price, long-time sportscaster Chris Lincoln, former OSU softball coach Sandy Fischer, and world champion kickboxer Dale “Apollo” Cook.

The class will be officially inducted in August.

By Brian Brinkley

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KFOR.com Oklahoma City.

