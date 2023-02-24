Open in App
Cleveland, OH
See more from this location?
WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland

‘Freezin’ for a Reason’: Cavs to host Polar Plunge

By Justin Dennis,

6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1NAfkH_0kxtFWWO00

[Watch coverage of 2022’s Polar Plunge in the player above.]

CLEVELAND (WJW) — For the first time, a Polar Plunge for Special Olympics Ohio will happen downtown at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse , according to a news release from event sponsor the Cleveland Cavaliers .

A pool set up outside the arena in Gateway Plaza will allow plungers to take an icy dip in support of the 20,000 Special Olympics Ohio athletes on Saturday, Feb. 25.

Sold out! Tickets for the 2023 St. Jude Dream Home gone

Registration starts at 10 a.m., and the fun will go from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. The plunge itself is set for 12:30 p.m. Check out the official website to donate, sign up to take the plunge yourself or participate in the virtual event .

Here’s the skinny on what to expect:

  • Music from DJ Ben Hagerty
  • A 50/50 raffle
  • A costume contest at noon in which plungers can show off their spirit
  • Cavs arena hype man Ahmaad Crump will emcee
  • Cavs polar bear mascot Whammer will come out of retirement to encourage plungers
  • The Cleveland Monsters will have interactive games on the plaza
  • Proceeds from the Cavs’ Team Shop kiosk inside the arena at Portal 16 will benefit Special Olympics Ohio
2023 St. Jude Dream Home details revealed

The Cavs’ plunge is one of several happening around the state through March.

“The impact of the Polar Plunge supports year-round sports training and competition, health education and leadership programs for 20,000 Special Olympics Ohio athletes,” reads a news release. “By fundraising $75 or more, participants help provide opportunities for athletes at no cost to them while creating a greater sense of belonging for everyone in the community.”

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Fox 8 Cleveland WJW.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Cleveland, OH newsLocal Cleveland, OH
Krispy Kreme to open Mayfield Heights store
Mayfield Heights, OH6 days ago
People Are Going Crazy Over The Handmade Donuts At This Small Cleveland Bar
Cleveland, OH8 days ago
Baby makes 3! Elizabeth Noreika has first child
Cleveland, OH2 days ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Haslams agree to buy portion of Milwaukee Bucks: AP source
Milwaukee, WI2 days ago
Changes to Cedar Point coming this season
Sandusky, OH18 hours ago
Video: Wisconsin woman accused of decapitating boyfriend attacks own attorney in court
Green Bay, WI15 days ago
Man home from the hospital after being pronounced dead by medics
Clearwater, FL6 days ago
Men shot backing car out of Cleveland driveway
Cleveland, OH7 days ago
Cleveland postal worker finds man shot to death
Cleveland, OH7 days ago
Man dies after thrown from buggy during crash
New Castle, PA3 days ago
Natalie Herbick shares prognosis: ‘Greatest relief’
Cleveland, OH1 day ago
Warm sunshine headed our way, but snow coming
Cleveland, OH1 day ago
Cat with gang tattoos finds forever home after being rescued from Mexican prison
El Paso, TX14 hours ago
2 adults, baby hospitalized after crash in front of UH emergency room
Cleveland, OH7 days ago
Here’s who the Browns are playing at home next season
Cleveland, OH2 days ago
5 of Our Favorite Hot Dog Spots in Ohio
Columbus, OH2 days ago
Cleveland Browns announce 2023 coaching staff changes
Cleveland, OH2 days ago
Rare deer spotted in North Olmsted
North Olmsted, OH3 days ago
Local city cancels police K-9 program just months after it began
Sheffield Lake, OH1 day ago
Tatum scores 41 to help Celtics outlast Cavaliers 117-113
Boston, MA10 hours ago
‘I was so scared’: Woman carjacked at ATM; investigators search for justice
Cleveland, OH14 hours ago
Catfished in Cleveland: Who are you really talking to online?
Cleveland, OH2 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy