‘Freezin’ for a Reason’: Cavs to host Polar Plunge

[Watch coverage of 2022’s Polar Plunge in the player above.]

CLEVELAND (WJW) — For the first time, a Polar Plunge for Special Olympics Ohio will happen downtown at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse , according to a news release from event sponsor the Cleveland Cavaliers .

A pool set up outside the arena in Gateway Plaza will allow plungers to take an icy dip in support of the 20,000 Special Olympics Ohio athletes on Saturday, Feb. 25.

Registration starts at 10 a.m., and the fun will go from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. The plunge itself is set for 12:30 p.m. Check out the official website to donate, sign up to take the plunge yourself or participate in the virtual event .

Here’s the skinny on what to expect:

Music from DJ Ben Hagerty

A 50/50 raffle

A costume contest at noon in which plungers can show off their spirit

Cavs arena hype man Ahmaad Crump will emcee

Cavs polar bear mascot Whammer will come out of retirement to encourage plungers

The Cleveland Monsters will have interactive games on the plaza

Proceeds from the Cavs’ Team Shop kiosk inside the arena at Portal 16 will benefit Special Olympics Ohio

The Cavs’ plunge is one of several happening around the state through March.

“The impact of the Polar Plunge supports year-round sports training and competition, health education and leadership programs for 20,000 Special Olympics Ohio athletes,” reads a news release. “By fundraising $75 or more, participants help provide opportunities for athletes at no cost to them while creating a greater sense of belonging for everyone in the community.”

