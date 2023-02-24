Open in App
Spokane, WA
See more from this location?
The Center Square

McMorris Rodgers advocates for rural healthcare at Spokane hospital

By By Timothy Schumann | The Center Square contributor,

6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2edjVO_0kxtCThA00

(The Center Square) – Congresswoman Cathy McMorris Rodgers, R-Spokane, spent a day this week touring the Spokane Teaching Health Center, meeting with local doctors, nurses, and staff to better learn about the problems with access to health care in her district.

McMorris Rodgers, along with U.S. Health Resources and Services Administration Administrator Carole Johnson met with staff to check in on the $2.8 million in grants the hospital received under the Teaching Health Center Graduate Medical Education program for the 2022-23 academic year.

The two $1.4 million grants, for Family and Internal Medicine, are part of the over $155 million awarded this academic year by the HRSA.

The grants support residents in primary care training programs and “will prepare residents to provide high quality care, particularly in rural and underserved communities, and develop competencies to serve these diverse populations and communities.”

“Health care facilities are facing devastating workforce shortages coming out of the pandemic. The Teaching Health Center Graduate Medical Education (THCGME) program provides the perfect opportunity to bridge that gap and bring more doctors to Eastern Washington,” said McMorris Rodgers in a statement.

She added, “We know that doctors are more likely to stay and practice near where they do their residency, which is why we must support this innovative solution to meet the needs of rural and underserved communities with a new generation of primary care providers.”

McMorris Rodgers' district spans the entirety of eastern Washington from Oregon to Canadian borders, where physical access to healthcare for many rural constituents is already a challenge. Making sure that the medical facilities they do reach are adequately staffed is what the THCGME program is intended to help with.

“[The] Teaching Health Center Graduate Medical Education Program is a key partner in helping communities like Eastern Washington grow the number of providers,” said Administrator Johnson.

Johnson went on to note that the Spokane Teaching Health Center has received “nearly $21 million in THCGME funding since 2014 for its Family Medicine and Internal Medicine Residency programs, supporting over 50 primary care residents.”

The program also currently supports 18 physician residents at the hospital.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Spokane residents show up to testify against 'tenant rights' bill
Spokane, WA1 day ago
Two Spokane pols troll Inslee over highway funding with hearse pic
Spokane, WA10 hours ago
School closures & delays: Snow cancels, delays schools in eastern Washington, Idaho
Spokane, WA2 days ago
Stephanie Vigil to sign off from KHQ after 25 years
Spokane, WA2 days ago
Snow slows traffic across Spokane, Inland Northwest
Spokane, WA2 days ago
5 Washington State Cities Made ‘Dirtiest Cities in America’ List
Yakima, WA7 days ago
Another round of snow set to hit the Inland Northwest
Spokane, WA2 days ago
Spokane woman closer to getting justice for mother murdered more than 2 decades ago
Spokane, WA1 day ago
This Is Washington's Best Hole-In-The-Wall Mexican Restaurant
Spokane, WA2 days ago
MISSING: Two runaway juveniles from Rathdrum may be in the Spokane area
Rathdrum, ID6 days ago
The snow is back for another round!
Spokane, WA4 days ago
One More Major Snow Storm Packed With Potential in P-N-W
Spokane, WA5 days ago
Spokane Valley crash involving sheriff’s deputy results in minor injuries
Spokane Valley, WA3 days ago
Man mistakenly thinks WSP trooper is pulling him over, runs and crashes
Spokane, WA1 day ago
KCSO: Woman shoots herself while deputies arrest suspected drug dealer
Coeur D'alene, ID1 day ago
Level Of Snake River Behind Lower Granite Dam To Drop Now That Maintenance Dredging Is Complete
Lewiston, ID2 days ago
Man goes on violent crime spree in Mead before being arrested in Spokane
Spokane, WA5 days ago
Coeur d'Alene man dies in crash over embankment on SH-97
Coeur D'alene, ID6 days ago
Endangered Missing Person: Search underway for Kootenai County man
Rathdrum, ID7 days ago
Two suspects arrested in suspicious death in Elk
Elk, WA5 days ago
Coeur d’Alene Man Killed in Crash Wednesday
Coeur D'alene, ID7 days ago
Police searching for 11-year-old taken from legal guardian
Post Falls, ID1 day ago
Suspects in Attempted Walmart Theft Taken Into Custody After Their Car Runs Out of Gas
Pullman, WA8 days ago
Gonzaga’s Drew Timme Addresses Whether He’ll Return Next Season
Spokane, WA2 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy