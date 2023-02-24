McMorris Rodgers advocates for rural healthcare at Spokane hospital

(The Center Square) – Congresswoman Cathy McMorris Rodgers, R-Spokane, spent a day this week touring the Spokane Teaching Health Center, meeting with local doctors, nurses, and staff to better learn about the problems with access to health care in her district.

McMorris Rodgers, along with U.S. Health Resources and Services Administration Administrator Carole Johnson met with staff to check in on the $2.8 million in grants the hospital received under the Teaching Health Center Graduate Medical Education program for the 2022-23 academic year.

The two $1.4 million grants, for Family and Internal Medicine, are part of the over $155 million awarded this academic year by the HRSA.

The grants support residents in primary care training programs and “will prepare residents to provide high quality care, particularly in rural and underserved communities, and develop competencies to serve these diverse populations and communities.”

“Health care facilities are facing devastating workforce shortages coming out of the pandemic. The Teaching Health Center Graduate Medical Education (THCGME) program provides the perfect opportunity to bridge that gap and bring more doctors to Eastern Washington,” said McMorris Rodgers in a statement.

She added, “We know that doctors are more likely to stay and practice near where they do their residency, which is why we must support this innovative solution to meet the needs of rural and underserved communities with a new generation of primary care providers.”

McMorris Rodgers' district spans the entirety of eastern Washington from Oregon to Canadian borders, where physical access to healthcare for many rural constituents is already a challenge. Making sure that the medical facilities they do reach are adequately staffed is what the THCGME program is intended to help with.

“[The] Teaching Health Center Graduate Medical Education Program is a key partner in helping communities like Eastern Washington grow the number of providers,” said Administrator Johnson.

Johnson went on to note that the Spokane Teaching Health Center has received “nearly $21 million in THCGME funding since 2014 for its Family Medicine and Internal Medicine Residency programs, supporting over 50 primary care residents.”

The program also currently supports 18 physician residents at the hospital.