Alleged Cult Leader Nathan Chasing Horse Hit With Flurry of New Charges

Nathan Chasing Horse , the Dance With Wolves actor and alleged cult leader, was hit with an avalanche of fresh charges on Wednesday after he was accused of human trafficking and sexual abuse earlier this year. Chasing Horse, 46, was indicted on 19 counts by a grand jury, adding counts of kidnapping, lewdness, and drug trafficking to an already stuffed charge sheet. The disgraced actor now faces criminal charges in four jurisdictions, according to the Associated Press, which reported that the newest case had been brought by prosecutors on Montana’s Fort Peck Indian Reservation. Prior to the indictment, Chasing Horse’s attorney, Kristy Holston, told the AP that she was looking forward to “[revealing] the weaknesses of the State’s case” in a preliminary hearing on Wednesday. That hearing was canceled ahead of the issuing of the new charges. Holston did not immediately respond to the AP’s request for comment following the indictment. Chasing Horse is currently being held on a $300,000 bond in Las Vegas.

