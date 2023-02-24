Fox News

Photos of ex-Biden official wearing dress designer alleges was stolen spotted in Vanity Fair 'style' feature By Alexa MoutevelisJoe Silverstein, 6 days ago

By Alexa MoutevelisJoe Silverstein, 6 days ago

Vanity Fair published an article in 2022 featuring former Biden energy official Sam Brinton wearing a dress one fashion designer said was stolen from her... ...