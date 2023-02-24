Open in App
Salt Lake City, UT
See more from this location?
ABC4

Frank Jackson thrilled to be with hometown Jazz

By Dana Greene,

6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1PpbXj_0kxt71AD00

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4 Sports) – When he was a 5-star recruit at Lone Peak High School, Frank Jackson dreamed of one day playing for his favorite NBA team.

Jackson got his wish yesterday, agreeing to a 10-day contract with the Utah Jazz.

“It was a shock at first, and then it was like, yeah, let’s go!” Jackson said Thursday. “I was pumped, and now that I’m here and in the building, it’s still very surreal.”

A second round NBA Draft pick in 2017, Jackson played four seasons with the New Orleans Pelicans and Detroit Pistons. Jackson was playing this year with the Salt Lake City Stars of the G-League, averaging over 21 points per game, an experience that has helped with the transition to the Jazz.

Jazz sign Frank Jackson to 10-day contract

“As soon as we started playing, it was the things I’m been doing for the last four months,” Jackson said. “All of our sets, all of our defensive schemes, all the calls, it’s all the same.”

With Mike Conley traded and Collin Sexton nursing a hamstring injury, Jackson could see action right away at point guard for the Jazz. He also hopes his stay lasts longer than 10 days.

“You’ve got to prove yourself every single day,” he said. “You learn quickly that nothing in life is handed to you. It’s another opportunity to scrap and fight for everything I’ve gotten in my life.”

Jackson is one of just six Utah high school players to play five years or longer in the NBA along with Fred Roberts (Bingham), Shawn Bradley (Emery), Danny Vranes (Skyline), Jeff Judkins (Highland) and Travis Knight (Alta). Jackson says he is proud to represent the state.

“To represent not only the state of Utah, but my family name,” said Jackson, who played one season at Duke. “There’s some great talent here in Utah and some gritty people. And it’s nice to show the world that.”

Kris Dunn, the 5th overall pick in the 2016 draft by the Minnesota Timberwolves, also signed a 10-day contract with the Jazz. He’s hoping to finally live up to those high expectations..

Jazz waive Russell Westbrook

“When you’re a first round pick, especially a lottery pick, that pressure should be on you,” said Dunn, who has played with Minnesota, Chicago and . But I’m here to showcase who I am on and off the floor. I’ve been dealing with a lot of injuries, and I want to show the Utah Jazz, the team I’m playing for, but also the league that I’m back healthy, I’m back 100 percent.”

Dunn played three seasons in Chicago with Jazz All-Star forward Lauri Markkanen, and he isn’t surprised by Markkanen’s rise to stardom.

“He’s my guy,” Dunn said. “I thought he was going to be an all-star after my second year there.”

The Jazz (29-31) host Oklahoma City tonight at 7:00 p.m. at Vivint Arena.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to ABC4 Utah.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Utah State newsLocal Utah State
Weber State’s Damian Lillard goes for 71 points
Portland, OR3 days ago
Tooele records largest 24-hour snowfall since 1972
Tooele, UT5 days ago
22-year-old man dies after Ogden motorcycle crash Saturday night
Ogden, UT2 days ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Jazz pull away from San Antonio, 118-102
Salt Lake City, UT4 days ago
Jazz commit 20 turnovers and lose to Spurs, 102-94
Salt Lake City, UT1 day ago
Lakers legend Kareem Abdul-Jabbar bashes Kevin McCarthy after dangerous tape released “putting America in jeopardy”
Los Angeles, CA22 hours ago
35-year-old woman dies following weather-related crash in Juab County
Nephi, UT2 days ago
Alissa Pili, Lynne Roberts earn top Pac-12 honors
Salt Lake City, UT1 day ago
Couple sues Davis School District for allegedly refusing to accommodate daughter’s medical needs
Salt Lake City, UT10 hours ago
BYU blasts USF in final WCC regular season game
Provo, UT4 days ago
SUV crashes into Orem salon
Orem, UT5 days ago
Layton Police asks public to help identify suspected burglars
Layton, UT5 days ago
Red Rocks put up third highest score in school history
Salt Lake City, UT5 days ago
SR-189 closed near Deer Creek for avalanche control
Ogden, UT2 days ago
Runnin’ Utes go cold, lose to USC 62-49
Salt Lake City, UT4 days ago
Macey’s grocery bagger wins $10,000 in national bagging competition
Provo, UT1 day ago
Tooele man shoots neighbor after yearlong feud
Tooele, UT2 days ago
Police prevent possible shooting at Roy High School, juvenile in custody
Roy, UT4 days ago
Dailey & Vincent perform new songs in Park City
Park City, UT5 days ago
Family of Providence roof collapse victim may reside out of country: Cache County deputies
Providence, UT1 day ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy