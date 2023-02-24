Open in App
Boston, MA
See more from this location?
Boston 25 News WFXT

Boston Public Schools launch advisory council to address transportation issues

By Timothy Nazzaro,

6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3DVBmi_0kxt6Qw600

Boston Public Schools launched an advisory council Thursday night to address issues that have plagued the district’s transportation department for years.

The Transportation Advisory Council (TAC) will serve as a forum for students, families, community partners and Boston Public School (BPS) staff to discuss issues affecting the transportation department, share recommendations with the district, and advocate for systemic improvements, according to officials. The goal of the group is to increase accountability and optimize performance for the district’s school buses.

The announcement comes amid a statewide investigation into the way BPS’s transportation department functions. Whether it’s violence , unreliable schedules , or students being dropped off at wrong addresses , the agency is no stranger to controversy.

“We know systemic change is needed to improve the transportation experience for all students and families, and it will take the entire village to meet the needs of our students,” said Boston Public Schools Superintendent Mary Skipper. “The Transportation Advisory Council will be a key component in our efforts to ensure all students have safe, consistent, and reliable transportation to and from school every day.”

The first meeting of the forum took place last week, although it is unclear how often the group will meet going forward.

“It is vital that we all unite as a community for our students, not only for transportation but for everything BPS does,” said Boston School Committee Chairperson Jeri Robinson.

The TAC is made up of the following members, appointed by Superintendent Skipper:

· Ray Germany, BPS Special Education Parent Advisory Council Representative

· Kelsey Kirk Brendel, BPS Parent, SpedPac Executive Board Member

· Zachary Houston, Assistant Director for Applied Behavior Analysis, BPS Office of Special Education

· Karla Jenkins, Higginson Inclusion K-2 Principal

· Meriem Khireddine, BPS Helpline Specialist

· Sarah King, Implementation Manager, Systemic Improvement, BPS Office of the Superintendent

· Arlene Leung, 12th-grade student, Madison Park Technical Vocational High School

· Mark Loring, COO, Brooke Charter Schools and Boston Charter Alliance Representative

· Royal Nunes, BPS parent and community partner

· Oniris Ramirez, BPS parent

· Varsha Ramsumair, Assistant Director of the Bus Monitors Unit, BPS Transportation

· Dejon Rice, Founder/CEO of Boston’s Bridge to Excellence

· Dan Rosengard, Executive Director of BPS Transportation

· Delavern Stanislaus, BPS Chief of Capital Planning and former Executive Director of BPS Transportation

Skipper says the goal of the TAC is to ensure that members are better equipped to make informed recommendations for improvement to the district’s transportation system.

“Our goal is to make BPS’ transportation the best it possibly can be for our students and our community,” said BPS Transportation Director Daniel Rosengard. “Success will require meaningful stakeholder engagement and collaboration across the district as well as with our many partners and stakeholders. We look forward to working across the community so that we can not only improve our transportation system but go above and beyond for our students, families, and schools.”

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter . | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Boston, MA newsLocal Boston, MA
Billerica School Committee votes down proposal to extend school day during heated meeting
Billerica, MA1 day ago
State board approves controversial Worcester Cultural Academy
Worcester, MA1 day ago
Massachusetts governor unveils proposed $55.5B state budget
Boston, MA19 hours ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
MBTA inspecting train platform after ceiling panel falls
Boston, MA15 hours ago
COVID-19 cases continue to trend downward in Boston, Suffolk County, officials say
Boston, MA1 day ago
Families sue over deaths of loved ones at a Massachusetts veterans home
Chelsea, MA21 hours ago
25 Investigates: Woburn court worker charged with witness intimidation retired, collecting a pension
Woburn, MA11 hours ago
Greater Boston Food Bank preparing to feed more mouths after drop in SNAP benefits
Boston, MA10 hours ago
South End bar owner says memento honoring neighborhood institution stolen
Boston, MA11 hours ago
Why so many rats these days? A growing number of Mass. communities are being overrun by the rodents
Boston, MA1 day ago
Revere police searching for missing teen
Revere, MA16 hours ago
FAA investigating ‘close call’ between JetBlue, Learjet flights at Boston’s Logan Airport
Boston, MA1 day ago
FAA: ‘Close call’ between JetBlue, Learjet at Logan Airport forces pilot to take ‘evasive action’
Boston, MA1 day ago
DA: Missing teenager from Hopkinton found dead in wooded area in Milford
Hopkinton, MA1 day ago
25 Investigates: International fugitives wanted for murder found hiding in Massachusetts
Boston, MA1 day ago
Wrong-way driver causes multiple crashes near Prudential Tunnel
Boston, MA10 hours ago
Plainville police investigating after pedestrian fatally struck by car
Plainville, MA11 hours ago
Boston police seek help in search for teen girl missing for more than a week
Boston, MA1 day ago
Stoneham residents use generators to keep lights on after truck collision collapses utility poles
Stoneham, MA11 hours ago
Police: Man yelled ‘take a bath’ before spraying woman with liquid at MBTA station
Boston, MA1 day ago
Winter weather advisory in effect in Massachusetts with additional snowfall Tuesday
Boston, MA2 days ago
Winter weather advisory in effect in Mass. with additional snowfall before freezing drizzle
Boston, MA1 day ago
State Police investigating after person struck and killed by vehicle in Brockton
Brockton, MA1 day ago
DA: 1 of 2 vehicles that struck and killed man in Brockton crash left scene
Brockton, MA17 hours ago
4 people arrested after Boston police seize stash of guns, fentanyl, nearly 40 off-highway vehicles
Boston, MA2 days ago
DA identifies teenage moped driver killed in collision with dump truck in Dedham
Dedham, MA1 day ago
Man killed in shooting in Brockton, authorities say
Brockton, MA3 days ago
Busy Stoneham road remains closed day after tractor-trailer snagged wire, tore down 7 utility poles
Stoneham, MA3 hours ago
Welcome to March
Boston, MA1 day ago
Police seeking stolen vehicle out of Lawrence with a toddler inside
Lawrence, MA2 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy