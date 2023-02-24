Open in App
Ames, IA
WHO 13

Ames residents scrape away at roads, sidewalks after ice storm

By Roger Riley,

6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ceKNn_0kxt5lYg00

AMES, Iowa — The ice storm which hit Ames this week has proven to be a challenge beyond the normal snow storm. A day after the storm residential roads are still rough with ice.

“Policy says that we will go out to residential streets once we reach three inches or more of snow, but we’ve got some discretion,” said Justin Clausen, Ames Public Works Operation Manager. “We have to do something to help the safety of emergency vehicles, and also people that are traveling in a vehicle to get home so we knew we had to go in the residential streets.”

Around 5 p.m. the city sent the plows out to break up the ice. While the ice is not gone, it is broken, and not as slick as before. Also a big concern in the city is for sidewalks in Ames.

“What city policy states is that we need to have your sidewalks clear ten daylight hours after the event ends, so it gives you all day today so we’re probably looking at tomorrow,” said Clausen. “There is a subset of populations that really need the sidewalks for their public transportation, so it’s a group effort, all of us have some sort of responsibility.”

A big concern is single digit temperatures, which will keep the ice frozen solid, while the weather forecast calls for warmer temperatures this weekend.

