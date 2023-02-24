Charro Days continues with Illuminated Night Parade

BROWNSVILLE, Texas ( ValleyCentral ) — The 86th annual Charro Days festivities continue Friday evening with the Illuminated Night Parade.

Celebration floats paraded along West Elizabeth and 1st Street in Downtown Brownsville in part of the Charro Days Fiesta.

Photo credits: Steven Masso

The week-long celebration will finish with the Color Guard Parade, Grand International Parade and the Charro Days Costume Ball.

Charro Days Fiesta 2023 began Feb. 18 and concludes Saturday, Feb. 25.

The Color Guard Parade will begin at 12:30 p.m., followed by the Grand International Parade at 1 p.m.

Both parades will both follow the Elizabeth Street route, according to the Charro Days Fiesta website.

The Charro Days Costume Ball will start at 8 p.m. at the Jacob Brown Auditorium located on 600 International Blvd.

