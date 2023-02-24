Open in App
Brownsville, TX
See more from this location?
ValleyCentral

Charro Days continues with Illuminated Night Parade

By Gabriela Gonzalez,

6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=45UAwe_0kxt58Pi00

BROWNSVILLE, Texas ( ValleyCentral ) — The 86th annual Charro Days festivities continue Friday evening with the Illuminated Night Parade.

Celebration floats paraded along West Elizabeth and 1st Street in Downtown Brownsville in part of the Charro Days Fiesta.

  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2iKcLA_0kxt58Pi00
    Photo credits: Steven Masso
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0d9mHC_0kxt58Pi00
    Photo credits: Steven Masso
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2BXGnx_0kxt58Pi00
    Photo credits: Steven Masso
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2qClxi_0kxt58Pi00
    Photo credits: Steven Masso
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=03tSBR_0kxt58Pi00
    Photo credits: Steven Masso

The week-long celebration will finish with the Color Guard Parade, Grand International Parade and the Charro Days Costume Ball.

Charro Days Fiesta 2023 began Feb. 18 and concludes Saturday, Feb. 25.

The Color Guard Parade will begin at 12:30 p.m., followed by the Grand International Parade at 1 p.m.

Both parades will both follow the Elizabeth Street route, according to the Charro Days Fiesta website.

The Charro Days Costume Ball will start at 8 p.m. at the Jacob Brown Auditorium located on 600 International Blvd.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KVEO-TV.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Texas State newsLocal Texas State
Gladys Porter Zoo to host Ocelot Conservation Day
Brownsville, TX16 hours ago
Brownsville plants third grove of trees for COVID-19 victims
Brownsville, TX20 hours ago
City of Edinburg proclaims March 1st as ‘Grupo Frontera Day’
Edinburg, TX23 hours ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Tipton Ford celebrates 100 yrs with beach cleanup
South Padre Island, TX1 day ago
Goat Yoga of South Texas hosts premiere yoga experience
Harlingen, TX21 hours ago
Valley cities to host job fairs in March
Harlingen, TX14 hours ago
Children’s Museum of Brownsville honors Dr. Seuss week with interactive activities
Brownsville, TX2 days ago
Sombrero Fest coming to an end Saturday
Brownsville, TX5 days ago
Mission CISD to host PreK round up
Mission, TX20 hours ago
Residents experiencing water break in north San Benito
San Benito, TX20 hours ago
Texas Southmost College host first full scale drill
Brownsville, TX13 hours ago
Brownsville teacher granted $1k by Society for Science
Brownsville, TX1 day ago
Charro Days brings economic growth to Brownsville
Brownsville, TX5 days ago
San Juan to close 6 St. to Standard St. today
San Juan, TX1 day ago
Harlingen Art Night to take place downtown tonight
Harlingen, TX5 days ago
Threat to Rio Hondo Middle School was a ‘hoax’, officials say
Rio Hondo, TX16 hours ago
WWII veteran remembers Black soldiers’ contributions
Harlingen, TX3 days ago
Reality show ‘Dance Moms’ to scout dancers in RGV
Mcallen, TX2 days ago
Harlingen’s Juli Bryant Signs With UTRGV
Harlingen, TX13 hours ago
Expressway reopens after 18-wheeler catches fire
Weslaco, TX2 days ago
Emergency SNAP benefits will be cut following legislation
Harlingen, TX2 days ago
Gov. Abbott to participate in Charro Days parade
Brownsville, TX5 days ago
City leaders prepare for the expiration of Title 42
Mcallen, TX2 days ago
Ocelot sighting at Laguna Atascosa caught on camera
Brownsville, TX5 days ago
UPDATE: I2 in Weslaco reopens after 18-wheeler catches fire
Weslaco, TX2 days ago
Company to sell USS Kitty Hawk, other ship memorabilia
Brownsville, TX2 days ago
Groundbreaking held in Mission for new shopping center
Mission, TX2 days ago
Pedro’s Tacos & Tequila Bar to come to Edinburg
Edinburg, TX4 days ago
Trial delayed for McAllen man accused of murdering ex-wife
Mcallen, TX13 hours ago
Man injured after Edinburg shooting, police search underway
Edinburg, TX2 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy