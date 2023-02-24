Alicia Allain Schneider, wife of ‘Dukes of Hazzard’ star, dead at 53

Alicia Allain Schneider, the wife of “Dukes of Hazzard” star John Schneider, died Tuesday. She was 53.

The filmmaker died at the couple’s home in Holden, Louisiana, The Advocate newspaper of Baton Rouge reported. While no cause of death was given, Alicia Allain Schneider had been battling breast cancer, according to the Los Angeles Times . She was “surrounded by her family as she took her last breath,” according to an obituary from the Wilbert Funeral Home of Port Allen, Louisiana.

John Schneider, 62, paid tribute to his wife on Wednesday in a Facebook post .

“My beautiful Smile is pain-free, living in her new body alongside Jesus,” Schneider captioned a photograph of Allain, along with an image of the couple holding hands. “Please respect our privacy during this time of grief. Please do not ask any questions.”

John Schneider’s former co-star on the “Dukes of Hazzard,” Tom Wopat, went on social media to express his condolences, The Advocate reported.

“I didn’t get any details, but I don’t need any to be aware of the pain and loss that John’s dealing with,” Wopat wrote on Facebook . “My thoughts and prayers are with him, along with the thoughts and prayers of the entire Dukes nation. Alicia was a force in his life and his career, and she will be missed …”

In 2020, the couple told “Fox & Friends ” that Alicia Allain Schneider had been diagnosed with Stage 4 breast cancer, adding that she was “three years into a five-year shelf life.”

The Schneiders married in July 2019 at the barn on the property of John Schneider Studios in Holden, The Advocate reported. Allain Alicia Schneider was a native of Brusly, Louisiana.

According to the newspaper, the couple developed and produced many film projects, among them dramas “Anderson Bench” and “Like Son,” “Smokey and the Bandit” tribute movies “Stand On It!” and “Poker Run,” the holiday movie “Christmas Cars” and most recently, the American flag-focused “To Die For.”

At the end of his social media post, John Schneider urged his followers to “hug those you love tight and let them know how you feel.”

“We always did,” he wrote on Facebook .