Open in App
Hartford, CT
See more from this location?
WTNH

Hartford Public Library expanding

By Braley Dodson,

6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2WmBOQ_0kxt2OH200

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Work is underway to expand the Albany branch of the Hartford Public Library to transform the site into a campus.

The campus will now include the next-door school building.

“I was excited when we had a few extra dollars from our ARP funds, to actually turn the Northwest Jones school — one of the oldest buildings in this neighborhood — into the extension of the library,” said Shirley Surgeon, a member of the Hartford City Council.

The Hartford Public Library’s downtown branch on Main Street is still undergoing repairs after a pipe burst at the end of last year. Repairs aren’t expected to be complete for several months. However, the same services are available at the library’s other locations.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WTNH.com.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Educating Connecticut: The Town Hall
New Haven, CT1 day ago
Dozens pushing for bill to exonerate Connecticut witch trial victims
Hartford, CT14 hours ago
Grant aims to get more nurses and social workers trained in Connecticut
New Haven, CT15 hours ago
UConn Waterbury campus opens new food pantry for students
Hartford, CT14 hours ago
Proposed New Haven budget includes slight property tax decrease
New Haven, CT13 hours ago
Read Across America Day: Students, teachers celebrate reading in the classroom
Hartford, CT3 hours ago
Wallingford Board of Education votes to consolidate town’s high schools
Wallingford, CT14 hours ago
Hartford man will serve 9 years, pay $125K in restitution for string of armed AT&T robberies
Hartford, CT13 hours ago
Hartford schools face $24M deficit
Hartford, CT1 day ago
Stone Academy students attend fair to learn next steps
Hartford, CT2 days ago
News 8 Exclusive: Victims of former Waterbury mayor open up about what they’ve endured
Waterbury, CT16 hours ago
What’s Right With Schools: Milford school brings galaxy to classroom with planetarium
Milford, CT1 day ago
CT Rapper Killed In Springfield Police-Involved Shooting Was 'Gentle Giant'
Springfield, MA1 day ago
Unofficial special election results for 3 state representative seats in Connecticut
Middletown, CT1 day ago
CEO of Bears Barbeque BBQ in Hartford travels to Turkey to feed earthquake victims
Hartford, CT11 hours ago
Connecticut College students lock themselves into administrative building in protest
New London, CT2 days ago
Waterbury gears up for the first big snowstorm of 2023
Waterbury, CT2 days ago
At Just 101 Years Old, This is the Youngest Town in Connecticut
West Haven, CT2 days ago
Single-family residence sells for $46,500 in Springfield
Springfield, MA2 days ago
New Haven intersection renamed after first Black woman to live in the elm city
New Haven, CT2 days ago
Free to see: Waterbury students get glasses, eye exams at no cost
Waterbury, CT3 days ago
Hunter accused of shooting, mutilating Connecticut dogs denied parole program in court
Ridgefield, CT9 hours ago
This Week in Connecticut History: 1975 mattress factory arson rocks Shelton
Shelton, CT2 days ago
Simsbury votes to ban marijuana retail sales for 18 months
Simsbury, CT3 days ago
WTNH news director receives minority business award
Hartford, CT5 days ago
Police: Car thefts increasing in Wallingford
Wallingford, CT11 hours ago
National charter school organization dedicates advocacy day in honor of late state Rep. Quentin Williams
Middletown, CT1 day ago
Nyberg – 10-year-old Milford skater designs bracelets for suicide prevention
Milford, CT2 days ago
ShopRite Launches Fresh to Table Experience at Norwich, New London, and Aramingo Avenue Stores; Ken Capano and Melissa Bullard Comment
Norwich, CT1 day ago
Bridgeport News: Child Found Wandering On Highway Ramp
Bridgeport, CT1 day ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy