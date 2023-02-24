Open in App
Jackson County, OH
See more from this location?
WHIO Dayton

Statewide Endangered Missing Adult Alert issued for southeast Ohio man, 70

By WHIO Staff,

6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1GyaF0_0kxt1ye300

A statewide Missing Adult Alert has been issued by the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office for a 70-year-old man who hasn’t been seen since Wednesday.

Ronald Biars, of Jackson in southeast Ohio drove from his residence on Spangenburg Road about 5 p.m. Wednesday and has failed to return.

Biars is 5-feet-7 inches tall and 175 pounds. He has brown hair, blue eyes and suffers from dementia.

Law enforcement is concerned for his safety, according to the alert issued Thursday evening.

Biars is believed to have driven away in a white 2002 Chevrolet Silverado bearing Ohio plate HJX1377.

Jackson County is southeast of Ross County and northeast of Scioto County.

Call or dial 911 if you see Biars or the vehicle.

You can also call 1-888-637-1113 or 911 to be transferred directly to the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office or to hear the alert information.


Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Ohio State newsLocal Ohio State
Gallia County man killed in crash
Patriot, OH22 hours ago
Charleston man convicted of drug trafficking in Gallia County, West Virginia
Charleston, WV21 hours ago
Waverly, Ohio, man arrested for abducting person with firearm
Waverly, OH1 day ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Police: Suicidal woman killed by deputy in Circleville on Saturday
Circleville, OH15 hours ago
EF0 tornado in Pickaway County one of three from Monday storms
Orient, OH1 day ago
Man convicted on felony drug charges
Charleston, WV21 hours ago
Prosecutor: Black box deemed ‘inconclusive’ in case of teen hit by off-duty deputy
Huntington, WV19 hours ago
Police investigating alleged threat at middle school in Ashland, Kentucky
Ashland, KY18 hours ago
Dog dragged behind a truck in Chillicothe; police investigate
Chillicothe, OH23 hours ago
Troopers release more information about Ross Co. bus crash carrying students
Chillicothe, OH1 day ago
Humane agent: Two dogs shot intentionally while in kennel outside home
Peebles, OH15 hours ago
Family files lawsuit against a Chillicothe nursing home
Chillicothe, OH23 hours ago
KENTUCKY STATE POLICE ASHLAND POST 14 TRAFFIC SAFETY CHECKPOINT ANNOUNCEMENT
Ashland, KY17 hours ago
Road closed in Huntington, West Virginia after head-on crash
Huntington, WV22 hours ago
Ohio father and son beat up teenage boy over harmless driving mishap, sheriff says
Hillsboro, OH1 day ago
Grandmother narcans 9-month-old in Ross Co. after fentanyl overdose
Bainbridge, OH2 days ago
Waverly man suspected of abducting female with firearm in Pike County
Waverly, OH3 days ago
Circleville man dead, another injured in Fayette County crash
Circleville, OH2 days ago
Man accused in burglary spree arrested
Ripley, WV1 day ago
Police in Chillicothe investigate a shooting on the city’s east side
Chillicothe, OH23 hours ago
Suspected drugs found in car, pants after Ross County traffic stop
Chillicothe, OH2 days ago
Grand Jury returns indictments
Portsmouth, OH2 days ago
Pickaway County – Woman Sentenced to Prison for Theft after Possession of a Toilet and Sink from Trailer
Orient, OH1 day ago
NWS: Damage surveys planned along path of storm in Butler, Clark, Pickaway counties
Middletown, OH2 days ago
Man arrested for shooting another man in Kenova, West Virginia
Kenova, WV2 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy