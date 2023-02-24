Statewide Endangered Missing Adult Alert issued for southeast Ohio man, 70

A statewide Missing Adult Alert has been issued by the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office for a 70-year-old man who hasn’t been seen since Wednesday.

Ronald Biars, of Jackson in southeast Ohio drove from his residence on Spangenburg Road about 5 p.m. Wednesday and has failed to return.

Biars is 5-feet-7 inches tall and 175 pounds. He has brown hair, blue eyes and suffers from dementia.

Law enforcement is concerned for his safety, according to the alert issued Thursday evening.

Biars is believed to have driven away in a white 2002 Chevrolet Silverado bearing Ohio plate HJX1377.

Jackson County is southeast of Ross County and northeast of Scioto County.

Call or dial 911 if you see Biars or the vehicle.

You can also call 1-888-637-1113 or 911 to be transferred directly to the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office or to hear the alert information.



