Springfield Township neighborhood wants change after fatal pedestrian crash

A Springfield Township neighborhood is hoping for change to their streets after a mother and daughter were killed while walking their dog.

Rosalind and Jazmine Givens were walking on McKelvey Road near Terway Lane Wednesday when a car hit them. Police said it was an elderly woman behind the wheel. She was also taken to the hospital, but her condition is unknown.

The Givens' neighbors, who said they do not know them well, said they were devastated by the crash.

"I'm just ... I'm heartbroken," Teresa Doten said.

Police are still investigating the cause of this crash, but residents fear there could be more. They said speed is a big issue on McKelvey Road.

"It's almost turned into a race track," said Ron Shumate, who lives nearby.

The Shumates live next to a stop sign. They said many cars roll through the stop sign and are speeding before they even get to it.

"I've been out on either a run or walking my dogs and we'll have cars just fly by," Doten said.

In addition to being heartbroken after this crash, Doten said she is frustrated.

"It's infuriating, it's angering just because we've voiced it to Springfield Township before, more than once, and nothing's been done," she said.

Doten said police have increased patrols or added signs in the past, but nothing has stopped the speeding cars. Now, she and her neighbors plan to go to the township trustees asking for solutions like speed bumps. Additionally, they want sidewalks added.

The next Springfield Township Trustees meeting is March 14 at 5:30 pm.

