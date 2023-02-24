Open in App
Holden, LA
See more from this location?
WPXI Pittsburgh

Alicia Allain Schneider, wife of ‘Dukes of Hazzard’ star, dead at 53

By Bob D'Angelo, Cox Media Group National Content Desk,

6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0pmbD4_0kxsyNrP00

Alicia Allain Schneider, the wife of “Dukes of Hazzard” star John Schneider, died Tuesday. She was 53.

>> Read more trending news

The filmmaker died at the couple’s home in Holden, Louisiana, The Advocate newspaper of Baton Rouge reported. While no cause of death was given, Alicia Allain Schneider had been battling breast cancer, according to the Los Angeles Times . She was “surrounded by her family as she took her last breath,” according to an obituary from the Wilbert Funeral Home of Port Allen, Louisiana.

John Schneider, 62, paid tribute to his wife on Wednesday in a Facebook post .

“My beautiful Smile is pain-free, living in her new body alongside Jesus,” Schneider captioned a photograph of Allain, along with an image of the couple holding hands. “Please respect our privacy during this time of grief. Please do not ask any questions.”

John Schneider’s former co-star on the “Dukes of Hazzard,” Tom Wopat, went on social media to express his condolences, The Advocate reported.

“I didn’t get any details, but I don’t need any to be aware of the pain and loss that John’s dealing with,” Wopat wrote on Facebook . “My thoughts and prayers are with him, along with the thoughts and prayers of the entire Dukes nation. Alicia was a force in his life and his career, and she will be missed …”

In 2020, the couple told “Fox & Friends ” that Alicia Allain Schneider had been diagnosed with Stage 4 breast cancer, adding that she was “three years into a five-year shelf life.”

The Schneiders married in July 2019 at the barn on the property of John Schneider Studios in Holden, The Advocate reported. Allain Alicia Schneider was a native of Brusly, Louisiana.

According to the newspaper, the couple developed and produced many film projects, among them dramas “Anderson Bench” and “Like Son,” “Smokey and the Bandit” tribute movies “Stand On It!” and “Poker Run,” the holiday movie “Christmas Cars” and most recently, the American flag-focused “To Die For.”

At the end of his social media post, John Schneider urged his followers to “hug those you love tight and let them know how you feel.”

“We always did,” he wrote on Facebook .

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Louisiana State newsLocal Louisiana State
Madison Brooks death: Leaked video of LSU student triggers family outrage
Baton Rouge, LA5 days ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
TV Star Found Dead At 34
Austin, TX18 days ago
Famed Actor Dead At 28
New York City, NY9 days ago
Kellie Pickler’s husband Kyle Jacobs dead by suicide in their Nashville home
Nashville, TN12 days ago
'American Pickers': Mike Wolfe Mourns Friend After Death
Fountain City, WI6 days ago
Famed Hollywood Actor Dies Suddenly At 34
Austin, TX19 days ago
‘Days of Our Lives’ Star Cody Longo Found Dead at 34
Austin, TX19 days ago
The famous Kentucky actor who has given away millions
Lexington, KY27 days ago
Inside Elvis and Priscilla Presley's Dreamy Palm Springs Honeymoon House
Palm Springs, CA25 days ago
How a Bizarre Crime Led to Elvis's Burial at Graceland, Rather Than His Original Resting Place
Memphis, TN6 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy