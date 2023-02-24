DRONEVIEW7 video shows snow-dusted grounds in San Mateo County

There was an unusual sight in the Bay Area Thursday -- snow! And it wasn't just the higher elevations like Mt. Hamilton or Mt. Tam that saw snow - San Mateo County got plenty of fresh powder.

DRONEVIEW7 video shows the snow-dusted grounds and trees by Highway 35 near Skyline Boulevard in San Mateo County.

If you haven't had a chance to see the snow yet, there's plenty more coming. Snow and rain showers will become more widespread Thursday evening into Friday at lower elevations, according to the National Weather Service.

Cold temperatures, hail, thunderstorms, gusty winds and are all expected throughout this week.