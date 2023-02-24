Open in App
San Mateo County, CA
ABC7 News Bay Area

DRONEVIEW7 video shows snow-dusted grounds in San Mateo County

6 days ago

There was an unusual sight in the Bay Area Thursday -- snow! And it wasn't just the higher elevations like Mt. Hamilton or Mt. Tam that saw snow - San Mateo County got plenty of fresh powder.

DRONEVIEW7 video shows the snow-dusted grounds and trees by Highway 35 near Skyline Boulevard in San Mateo County.

TIMELINE: More snow, rain expected as Bay Area sees coldest temps of season

If you haven't had a chance to see the snow yet, there's plenty more coming. Snow and rain showers will become more widespread Thursday evening into Friday at lower elevations, according to the National Weather Service.

Cold temperatures, hail, thunderstorms, gusty winds and are all expected throughout this week.

Watch the full drone video in the media player above.

