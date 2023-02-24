WSU researchers develop corn-based air filter

PULLMAN — A new type of air filter made of corn protein instead of petroleum plastic appears to be better able of filtering out small pollutant particles as well as toxic chemicals like formaldehyde than current air filters, according to a press release from Washington State University.

Researchers at WSU’s School of Mechanical and Materials Engineering developed the new filter from common corn protein and in the course of their work discovered the filter was able to catch 99.5% of small particles sent through it compared with 87% for a typical HEPA filter, the press release said.

In addition, the corn protein fiber filter was also able to trap toxic gasses, something current HEPA filters — most of which are made out of plastic and glass — cannot do, according to the press release.

“Particulate matter is not that challenging to filter but to simultaneously capture various kinds of chemical gas molecules, that’s more significant,” said WSU researcher Katie Zhong. “These protein-based air filtering materials should be very promising to capture multiple species of air pollutants.”

According to the press release, amino acids in the corn protein act as “grabbing hands” to pull out both small particles and toxic molecules. The filters are a lightweight foam-like substance constructed chemically and could be easily manufactured, the press release noted.

“This work provides a new route to fabricating environmentally friendly and multi-functional air filters made from abundant natural biomass,” Zhong said. “I believe this technology is very important for people’s health and our environment, and it should be commercialized.”