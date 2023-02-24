Bill seeks to slowly raise Kentucky’s minimum wage to $15

FRANKFORT, Ky. ( FOX 56 ) – A bill was introduced in the Senate that wants to raise Kentucky’s minimum wage.

Sen. Reggie Thomas (D-Lexington) filed Senate Bill 32 . The bill would slowly increase the minimum wage over five years, stopping at $15 an hour in July 2028. The bill would start with an immediate jump to $10 an hour when the bill is signed into law, a $2.75 increase from Kentucky’s current rate of $7.25 an hour.

“Kentucky’s working families are struggling to keep up with the rising costs of basic necessities, while wages have remained stagnant,” Thomas said in a news release Thursday. “Incremental minimum wage increases are crucial to ensure that hardworking Kentuckians can earn a livable wage and build a brighter future for themselves and their communities.”

The bill also allows cities to establish independent minimum wage laws, and states if the federal minimum wage is increased the state would increase with it.

